Volunteer training for Nevada City homeless weather shelter
Submitted by Paul Cogley
The Sierra Roots Weather Shelter will open again this year during extreme weather events to provide safe haven for homeless residents. Community members interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend a shelter volunteer training scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nevada City Veterans Hall, located at 415 Pine St. in Nevada City. Please enter through the basement in the back of the building. For more information, email PCogley@hotmail.com.
