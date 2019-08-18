Volunteer spotlight: Choose your volunteer opportunity

Connecting Point is excited to announce the launch of Nevada County’s new Volunteer Hub.

The Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in our community. Each week we will feature a selection of upcoming opportunities at local organizations.

August is National Wellness Month, so this week we’re highlighting organizations dedicated to the wellbeing of our community. For more information on any of the following positions, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Volunteer Delivery Driver

Gold Country Community Services

Show our senior community that you care! Gold Country Community Services, Inc. provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in western Nevada County. GCCS is looking for delivery drivers for its Meals on Wheels program. Under general supervision and guidance from the Nutrition Manager, the Meals on Wheels Volunteer Driver will deliver meals to homebound participants. Volunteers can participate in delivering to the same route each week and/or be on-call as substitute drivers as needed.

Volunteer Respite Care Specialist

One Source–Empowering Caregivers

Help provide support to caregivers. The Mission of One Source–Empowering Caregivers is to improve quality of life for Caregivers and their loved ones by providing cost-free, non-medical support while they remain at home in a safe and healthy environment. One Source will hold training for Volunteer Respite Care Specialists on Saturday, Sept. 7, 14 and 21. A trained Volunteer Respite Care Specialist sets up an appointment to serve two to four hours per week in the home of a caregiver to provide respite for the caregiver and companionship to the person they care for.

Supper Crew Member

The Friendship Club

Want to show off your kitchen skills? The Friendship Club provides a comprehensive, year-round, long-term program aimed at helping empower and educate youth who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma. As a supper crew member, you will work under the direction of the meal program coordinator as part of their after school program, to complete tasks necessary for meal preparation, buffet-style meal service, and clean up. On-site training is provided.

Cat Room Attendant

AnimalSave

Attention cat lovers! AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services, and finding them loving homes. The cat room attendant cleans, feeds and cares for cats and kittens surrendered to AnimalSave while they are housed in the cat adoption room. This is a critical volunteer position that ensures the health and wellbeing of animals while they wait for adoption.

Food Love Farm Helper

Sierra Harvest

Do you have a green thumb? Sierra Harvest’s mission is to educate, inspire and connect Nevada County families to fresh, local, seasonal food. Come help at the Food Love Farm, where more than 2,000 students learn where their food comes from and get first-hand experience working on a farm. Dig beds, plant, harvest, weed and learn about organic crop production alongside the fun Sierra Harvest staff.

Various Positions

Granite Wellness Center (formerly CoRR)

Help those who are struggling. Granite Wellness Center’s mission is to support the communities they serve with a full spectrum of wellness-focused programs to reduce the social, health and economic impact on families and children from all types of substance abuse and behavioral health issues. Ongoing volunteer opportunities are available.

To learn more about these and many more volunteer opportunities, call 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and independence of the people in our community.