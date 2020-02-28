Volunteer respite specialist training in Grass Valley

One Source-Empowering Caregivers (OSEC) is offering a “Volunteer Respite Specialist” training from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 21 at their office, located at 524 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. At the request of a caregiver in the home setting, volunteers give two to four hours a week of time to visit and socialize, allowing caregivers time for rest, recuperation, and any other needs a caregiver may have for medical appointments, shopping and personal time. The training provides education and discussion on a wide range of topics and issues that caregivers experience. The training is open to all over the age of 18. For more information, call 530-205-9514.