Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, the Spotlight is shining its light on a small, handpicked sample of what’s in store for you at the Volunteer Hub. There are many more where these came from and there’s something to suit any interest or taste. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Become a CASA

Intro Class February 10 – Child Advocates of Nevada County: Play an important, positive role in the life of a child. Consider becoming a CASA, a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children. ‘Intro to CASA’ provides an overview of both the program and the training required for all volunteers. CASAs are trained to work with children who have been victims of abuse and neglect and who have open cases in Dependency Court. A CASA befriends and provides emotional support to the child, collaborates with other professionals involved, and advocates for the child’s best interests and needs. ‘Intro to CASA’ takes place on Monday, February 10 from 5:30 to 7:00pm at Child Advocates of Nevada County, 200 Providence Mine Rd., Suite #210 in Nevada City.

Firewood Splitting Volunteer

Gold Country Community Services: Compassionate volunteers are needed to help seniors keep warm during the end of winter. GCCS provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Nevada County. The responsibilities of the Volunteer Firewood Splitter include observing safety procedures, keeping oak and softwoods separate, keeping splitters clean and lubricated, covering splitters and wood with tarps as needed, cleaning up slash, and turning in expense reports at the end of the month. Must be able to lift and carry firewood. Experience with splitting wood a plus. Must pass background check and have a valid license with a clean driving record.

Clerical Assistant

Nevada County Dept. of Social Services: The Department of Social Services, as part of the Health & Human Services Agency, serves the residents of Nevada County. Under supervision, the Clerical Assistant Volunteer helps applicants navigate public assistance programs including CalWORKs, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal; gathers and verifies facts and information; initiates cases through an automated system; makes appropriate referrals for health, social and/or employment services; and performs related work as required. Schedule is Monday through Friday (flexible days), maximum 20 hours per week.

Foothills Celebration Event, March 7

Grass Valley Downtown Association: Foothills Celebration is Nevada County’s premier wine and food event that showcases the local vintners and food producers in the area and brings it all to downtown Grass Valley. The GVDA is looking for volunteers to help in the week before the event as well as the days leading up to it and on the day of. Each location needs to be set up and organized and runners are needed throughout the event. Duties may include organizing supplies a week before the event, putting together ‘no parking’ signs and placing them downtown, printing and assembling programs, distributing tickets, balloons, signs, and ice to food vendors, helping in the office, and answering phones.

Respite Care Specialist

One Source-Empowering Caregivers: The Volunteer Respite Care Specialist Training prepares people to provide companion care. Respite Care Specialists do not provide medical care. They are, however, trained on a wide range of issues that they may encounter during their visiting experiences. One Source-Empowering Caregivers (OSEC) responds to requests from in-home caregivers who need time off from caregiving to take care of their own needs for socialization, medical appointments, and other personal quality time. A trained Volunteer Respite Care Specialist sets up an appointment to serve 2-4 hours per week in the home of the caregiver to provide respite for the caregiver and companionship to the person they care for. The hope is to recruit 15-20+ volunteers to offer trained Respite Care. The next training for Respite Care Specialists will be in mid-March 2020. It will be two consecutive Saturdays.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.