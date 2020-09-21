Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight (Sept. 21-27)

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Advocate for People Who Are Homeless – Sierra Roots

Sierra Roots provides a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless. Sierra Roots begins its next Advocacy Training Sessions on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The sessions will continue every Thursday for six weeks by videoconference, time to be determined. This program operates on the principle of meeting the homeless community “where they are and how they are.” The program trains and supports people to be advocates of chronically homeless individuals who indicate they are ready and willing to accept assistance. The training features an informational curriculum to introduce prospective volunteers to the tools needed to work one-on-one with a person experiencing homelessness in the Sierra Roots advocacy program and assisting them to make a plan for themselves, such as getting their legal commitments taken care of, finding a primary physician, getting a legal ID, or many other tasks. Please express interest at the Volunteer Hub and Sierra Roots will be in touch.

Senior Firewood Program – Gold Country Senior Services

Gold Country Senior Services, Inc. (formerly Gold Country Community Services) provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Western Nevada County. GCSS is looking for compassionate volunteers to work as firewood splitters, and firewood donation pick-up/delivery volunteers for their Senior Firewood Program. Volunteers should be prepared to lift and carry firewood, be able to read and interpret written instructions and maps, and have good verbal communication skills. Volunteers are required to use their own vehicles and pass a background check. DMV driving record, current and valid driver’s license, and proof of vehicle insurance also required. Hours/schedule flexible.

Delivery Drivers for Seniors and People with Disabilities – Food Bank of Nevada County

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Distribute, Pack & Sort, or Drive – Interfaith Food Ministry

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide Stay-at-Home ordinances. IFM is urgently needing Food Distribution/Delivery Volunteers. This position would be working from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Volunteers are also needed for: Packing and Sorting (7-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday) and Grocery Store Delivery (7-9 a.m, seven days a week).

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.