Volunteer opportunity spotlight: See the latest available positions

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week we feature a selection of upcoming opportunities from our growing list of local organizations.

This week, we have chosen a wide variety of rewarding opportunities from various local organizations that are providing valuable services to the county. There’s always something for everyone at the Volunteer Hub, whether you’re a people person or a pet lover, whether you’ve got energy to burn or just simply some of your heart to share. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Volunteer Delivery Driver, Meals on Wheels

Gold Country Community Services

Show our senior community you care. GCCS provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in western Nevada County. GCCS is looking for delivery drivers for its Meals on Wheels program. Under general supervision and guidance from the nutrition manager, the Meals on Wheels volunteer driver will deliver meals to participants. Volunteers can participate in delivering to the same route each week and/or be on-call as substitute drivers as needed. Shifts are two to three hours per day, once a week (Monday through Friday) or as needed.

Learning Center Assistant

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services

Are you great with kids? SNCS is a private, nonprofit childcare resource and referral agency that has served families, early childhood professionals, and the community since 1978. Volunteers assist in maintaining the Lending Library and Play Space in a clean, orderly and welcoming fashion; greet and assist visitors in a friendly, helpful and pleasant manner; and respond to general guest questions and refer to appropriate staff when necessary. Position requires light to moderate physical exertion and the ability to use standard office equipment. Must be able to lift and carry objects up to 20 pounds.

Foster/Foster Back-Ups For Dogs

Scooter’s Pals

Dog lovers needed! Scooter’s Pals provides foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs scheduled to be killed in local and nearby shelters. They also assist local dog owners who are no longer able to properly care for their dogs in finding a new “best fit” home so they do not reach a shelter. Fostering is the biggest challenge in animal rescue. Scooter’s Pals is always looking for great foster parents. Reliable, caring, patient, dog-savvy people are needed to open their heart and home to a rescue dog. Brief training is required. Fosters will work with a mentor and be provided with food and veterinary care for your animal. A foster back-up would temporarily take a foster dog while a foster parent might be out of town for a few days or on vacation.

Tax Aide Counselor

AARP Foundation

Are you a math whiz? The AARP Foundation is tackling senior poverty by sparking bold, innovative solutions that help older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. For 30 years, the Tax-Aide program has been providing free tax assistance and tax return preparation service to taxpayers of any age, whether they are AARP members or not. The AARP Foundation is looking for volunteer tax counselors to volunteer at least one business day a week (Monday for Grass Valley and Wednesday for Lake Wildwood) from Feb. 1 to April 15. Counselors may also be needed for two Saturdays during the tax season for weekend taxpayer assistance. All interested volunteers must pass IRS specified tests for standards of conduct and tax knowledge/return preparation to be certified by the IRS for the purpose of providing tax assistance in this program. Training is provided to new and returning counselors. After certification, new counselors will be provided a mentor until they demonstrate enough knowledge, skills and self-confidence to perform tax preparation on their own.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.