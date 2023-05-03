Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
Our mission is to rehabilitate and transform the historic North Star House into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy by fostering local arts, letters, and sciences. The North Star House is a 10,000 square-foot home commissioned by the North Star Mining Company, designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan and built by engineer Arthur D. Foote. Built in the Arts and Crafts style, the North Star House is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register. The North Star House is located at 12075 Auburn Rd. in Grass Valley, on a 14-acre portion of the former North Star Mine site. Learn basic information about the North Star House, its history, and the main characters: Julia Morgan, Arthur De Wint Foote, Mary Hallock Foote and James D. Hague. Join an existing research team exploring historical questions related to North Star House, mining history, women’s history, and the social and culture history of Nevada County. Current projects include a study of mine worker fatalities, a longevity study of mine workers’ families, and the life of North Star owner James D. Hague. This newly organized group has goals of presenting and publishing results of the research for the education and enjoyment of the North Star House community. Responsibilities and duties include providing your own laptop computer, meeting with the research group on Monday mornings from 9am to noon, monitoring email periodically for research-related information, pursuing online research at your own pace between meetings, and attending a yearly event season-opening social in the spring for updates on the progress of the house and grounds restoration. Come learn and have fun as you meet new and interesting people! Training is simple and learning is self-guided through the North Star House website and through working within the research committee. We hope to have you join the North Star Historic Conservancy as we showcase one of Julia Morgan’s first residential projects, an artistic and cultural expression of the industrial era in the Sierra region.
Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. We feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. The Survey Facilitator will be asking clients to fill out a survey. This information provides Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) accurate data to apply for future grants. Responsibilities and duties include handing out surveys with a brief explanation of why we are doing it; collecting the completed surveys, checking for completion, marking, and handing out a gift card; taking completed surveys to the basket and reloading the clipboards for the next clients; and giving stack of completed surveys to IFM staff at the end of the shift. Must be able to walk and be out in the sun. No education level or experience needed. No specific skills or certifications or licenses needed. Must be 18 or older. Training is provided.
Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is looking for a volunteer to translate the community survey from English to Spanish. We are committed to equitable access to our community members and are looking to translate the survey in order to offer it, and subsequent thank you gift, to our Spanish speaking clients as well. Immediately after survey completion, our clients will receive a $25 Safeway gift card. Responsibilities and duties include translating from English to Spanish, our 2-page survey. Must be proficient in both reading and writing in both Spanish and English. No certifications, or special licenses required. No training needed.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org