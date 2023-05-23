Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
The Children’s Festival is an annual tradition in Nevada City that started more than 50 years ago. It’s a magical, one-day Renaissance Faire created especially for kids of all ages. Kids can create their own Renaissance-themed works of art, wander through a huge castle maze that they can paint inside and out, or relax at a stage where they’ll be captivated by music, magic, and other entertainment! The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to create a medieval fairyland for one magical day. There are dozens of craft tables and activities, 3-5 volunteers will be needed at each station. Volunteers are also needed at the face painting station (supplies and easy-to-follow patterns provided). The Children’s Festival welcomes both teens and adults who want to volunteer. Teens must be 14 years old to volunteer on their own with permission from a parent or guardian. Kids as young as 12 can volunteer if accompanied by someone 18 or older. Choose morning or evening session (or do both!) and email: childfesthelpers@gmail.com. 100+ volunteers are needed to make this happen. Sign up with a friend for even more fun!
Are you a natural “people person” and a keen judge of character? Is building and supporting relationships between others your idea of a good time? Are you passionate about helping solve people’s need for income, affordable housing, and in-home services? Launched in June 2021, HomeShare American River is a free, nonprofit housemate-matching and support service that serves to quickly unlock affordability in the housing we already have. Even better, HomeShare match agreements often include exchanges of lower rent for affordable in-home services between hosts and guests. HomeShare is open to all, from middle-class workers to housing-challenged seniors, students, transition age foster youth, veterans, etc. We help keep local folks local and help people afford the homes they recently bought at record prices. Our service area is anywhere between Nevada City, Elk Grove, West Sacramento, and Placerville. We use the 40+ year-old volunteer matchmaker model of HomeShare Vermont. Volunteer matchmakers work independently and with other matchmakers (both staff and volunteers) to interview, screen, assess, and suggest matches among hosts and guests, as well as help negotiate household agreements and troubleshoot issues if they arise. Use an online portal/database to perform much of the above, automated and organized so as to be as drudgery-free as possible. Travel (with mileage compensated) by car within the area you prefer to serve.
FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. FREED is excited to open up their Friendly Visitor program again and they are welcoming volunteers to connect with older adults and people with disabilities in our community who are experiencing social isolation. For many, this was the norm before COVID, but pandemic restrictions have created additional challenges and we can all appreciate the importance of connecting more than ever. If you’d like to help there are two options: Friendly Visitors meet up in person, usually for an hour each week, to share an activity at the person’s home or in the community if restrictions permit. All in person visitors must be fully COVID vaccinated, and we ask that you wear masks and observe physical distancing as much as possible.
Phone Reassurance callers contact 6-8 people by phone once per week for a brief check in and sometimes a longer conversation. Calls can be made from your home, and generally happen on weekdays during business hours. Both these programs can make a huge difference in the lives of our more isolated neighbors. The application process requires a criminal background check and three character references. You will receive orientation and ongoing monthly training as well as being a part of a larger volunteer group who support each other as needed.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org