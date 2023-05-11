Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
Are you a natural “people person” and a keen judge of character? Is building and supporting relationships between others your idea of a good time? Are you passionate about helping people solve each others’ needs for income, affordable housing, exchanges of forgiven rent for in-home services, and neighborliness? HomeShare American River serves to facilitate safe, fair, and durable lodging arrangements that meet the particular needs for housing and household services of a diverse range of otherwise under-served individuals and communities, while also generating a bounty of other personal and community benefits. Launched in June 2021, HomeShare American River is a free nonprofit housemate-matching and support service that serves to quickly unlock affordability in the housing we already have. Even better, match agreements often include exchanges of lower rent for affordable in-home services between hosts and guests. Our service is open to all, from middle-class workers to housing-challenged seniors, students, transition age foster youth, veterans, etc. We help keep local folks local, and help people afford the homes they recently bought at record prices. Our service area is anywhere between Nevada City, Elk Grove, West Sacramento, and Placerville.
The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Nursing Month, the American Red Cross invites you and your organization to learn more about their most critical needs for volunteers. As we approach hurricane and wildfire seasons, the Red Cross is actively recruiting volunteers to support their lifesaving mission. When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, anytime between 12-1:30pm, Pacific Time. Recruiting will happen virtually, from your computer, tablet, or smart phone. This virtual event will have interactive booths to learn more about volunteering. You will have an opportunity to connect 1:1 with an American Red Cross representative to ask questions and learn about next steps. Disaster positions do require volunteers to be over 18 years of age. For more information about our current volunteer needs, attend the virtual volunteer information fair, visit www.redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Sherilyn.Bethoney@RedCross.org or at (916) 261-0351 (text-friendly).
FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. As a Fix-It volunteer you will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit your skill set. You will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. If you are interested in volunteering for the Fix-It Program, FREED requires you to fill out an application that includes two professional and two personal references. Volunteers must also sign a Confidentiality Statement, an agreement that FREED is a Drug & Alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org