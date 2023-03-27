Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
The mission of St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is to promote community, preserve Nevada County’s history, and encourage the advancement of Arts & Education. Located on the second floor of the former Mount St. Mary's Convent and Orphan Asylum, now known as St. Joseph's Cultural Center, the Grass Valley Museum is a time capsule of the early days of Grass Valley and surrounding areas. The Grass Valley Museum is open to the public Wednesday-Saturday afternoons from April 15th through December 15th and is staffed by volunteer docents. The Museum is also available to scheduled tours and group events - docent availability is appreciated, not required. St. Joseph’s is looking for folks interested in history and preserving that history for generations to come, who may also have a penchant for storytelling as Grass Valley has many stories to tell. Knowledge of Grass Valley history a plus but not required.
Do you want to advocate for farmed animals? Animal Place’s Food for Thought Program needs your help supporting their mission. Help encourage animal shelters to serve fully vegan or vegetarian food at their events. This volunteer opportunity can be done remotely, with a commitment of 3+ hours per week desired. Animal shelters and rescues save and protect animals. Unfortunately, countless shelters serve animal products at their events and fundraisers. Food for Thought encourages these organizations to extend their compassion to all animals. Animal Place works with them to adopt a policy that states all their events will be fully vegan or vegetarian. We have several volunteer opportunities available including database management; creating content for social media pages (Facebook and Instagram); contacting vegan companies; and more. Applicants should be passionate about farmed animals and vegan advocacy, possess strong communication and listening skills, be able to follow detailed instructions, be reliable and dependable, work well with a variety of people, and have access to a computer and reliable internet.
The Brake/Switchperson is responsible for assisting with the safe and efficient operation of the railbus. The railbus runs Saturdays during the summer season and other times as needed. Responsibilities and duties include assisting the Railbus Docent with loading/unloading and seating of passengers, and ensuring all doors are closed with the handles in the “closed” position; riding along on the railbus, getting off at various locations to set switches to the intended direction of travel, and then reboarding to be ready for the next switch; becoming familiar with various switch and derailer configurations and communicating these to the railbus driver (motorperson); and assisting in turning the railbus around on the turntable at the end of each trip. May be requested to perform other duties such as assisting with Museum event set-up and/or clean-up. No previous experience is necessary. Training will be provided for all job-related duties. Must be able to board and disembark the railbus frequently and walk a few feet to switch locations. Must have sufficient strength to set switches. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org