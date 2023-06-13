Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
The Food Bank of Nevada County is an ongoing service that acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in Nevada County. Food Bank of Nevada County welcomes volunteers to help with packing and sorting; office and administrative support; summer lunch program; food distribution sites; warehouse assistance; driving and deliveries; annual food drives, fundraising, and special events.
Food packing and sorting: A very important task of volunteer duties at the Food Bank is the packing and sorting of donated bulk food. This includes inspecting, cleaning, sorting, and preparation of special food boxes. This is all part of preparing donations for distribution. Days & Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9am to noon. Food distributions: The Food Bank has five distribution outreach sites in Nevada County where volunteers come to help allocate food to families and individuals in need. Volunteers also help get food to cars, clean up distribution sites, and assist with giving food away. The Food Bank can assist you in finding a distribution location and time to volunteer. Volunteers must have a current volunteer application on file. The minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old (volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult, and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission). The Food Bank helps volunteers select a task or duty that matches their interests. Their goal is to work with volunteers to make their experiences positive and rewarding. The Food Bank makes every effort to provide safe working conditions.
Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife. Each year their team successfully releases over 100 different species of native wildlife, including mammals, songbirds, raptors, waterfowl, reptiles, and amphibians. Join the volunteer team of dedicated volunteers at Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release. In addition to experienced rehabbers working directly with the animals, they also have volunteers who work tirelessly helping to raise funds, write and share news stories, transport animals, and organize special events. Volunteer opportunities include fundraising; education; publicity; raptor rehabilitation; carpenters to build outdoor raptor enclosures; songbird rehabilitation; small mammal rehabilitation; bat rehabilitation. The minimum age for handling animals is 18, but younger volunteers can sometimes help with the songbirds. Training will be provided. Hours are 9am-3pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from May until the end of August. If you find an injured or orphaned wild bird or mammal at any time of the year, call 530-432-5522. Their answering service will direct you to an on-call volunteer.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org