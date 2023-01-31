Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
The mission of North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services is to provide vital safety-net services end homelessness in our region, one person at a time. Kitchen Host Volunteers are needed for the Emergency Day Respite Center (EDRC), operated by North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services. The NTTHS Program Manager has basic supplies in the kitchen and Kitchen Host volunteers will provide meals. Unlimited water, coffee, milk, orange juice, cereal, bread, oatmeal, and donated snacks will always be available. Food handler gloves are available in the kitchen but not required, though washing your hands thoroughly and frequently is required. Lunch is served from 1-5pm Volunteer duties include checking in with staff; placing meals in the oven to keep warm; offering meals to guests with napkin and silverware; handing out fruit and snacks; preparing and serving coffee, tea, juice, and milk; providing assistance to hosts, staff, and guests as needed; offering additional meals to-go; loading and starting dishwasher at the end of lunch service; wiping serving areas down after lunch concludes; emptying trash; and sweeping. Mask and gloves should be worn during cleaning. More details available on the Volunteer Hub.
The mission of St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is to promote community, preserve Nevada County’s history, and encourage the advancement of Arts & Education. Located on the second floor of the former Mount St. Mary’s Convent and Orphan Asylum, now known as St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, the Grass Valley Museum is a time capsule of the early days of Grass Valley and surrounding areas. The Grass Valley Museum is open to the public Wednesday-Saturday afternoons from April 15th through December 15th and is staffed by volunteer docents. The Museum is also available to scheduled tours and group events — docent availability is appreciated, not required. St. Joseph’s is looking for folks interested in history and preserving that history for generations to come, who may also have a penchant for storytelling as Grass Valley has many stories to tell. Knowledge of Grass Valley history a plus but not required.
Do you want to advocate for farmed animals? Animal Place’s Food for Thought Program needs your help supporting their mission. Help encourage animal shelters to serve fully vegan or vegetarian food at their events. This volunteer opportunity can be done remotely, with a commitment of 3+ hours per week desired. Animal shelters and rescues save and protect animals. Unfortunately, countless shelters serve animal products at their events and fundraisers. Food for Thought encourages these organizations to extend their compassion to all animals. Animal Place works with them to adopt a policy that states all their events will be fully vegan or vegetarian. We have several volunteer opportunities available including database management; creating content for social media pages (Facebook and Instagram); contacting vegan companies; and more. Applicants should be passionate about farmed animals and vegan advocacy, possess strong communication and listening skills, be able to follow detailed instructions, be reliable and dependable, work well with a variety of people, and have access to a computer and reliable internet.
