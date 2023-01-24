Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
Do you want to advocate for farmed animals? Animal Place’s Food for Thought Program needs your help supporting their mission. Help encourage animal shelters to serve fully vegan or vegetarian food at their events. This volunteer opportunity can be done remotely, with a commitment of 3+ hours per week desired. Animal shelters and rescues save and protect animals. Unfortunately, countless shelters serve animal products at their events and fundraisers. Food for Thought encourages these organizations to extend their compassion to all animals. Animal Place works with them to adopt a policy that states all their events will be fully vegan or vegetarian. We have several volunteer opportunities available including database management; creating content for social media pages (Facebook and Instagram); contacting vegan companies; and more. Applicants should be passionate about farmed animals and vegan advocacy, possess strong communication and listening skills, be able to follow detailed instructions, be reliable and dependable, work well with a variety of people, and have access to a computer and reliable internet.
Are you ready to do more with your love of animals? Muck out barns? Assist with running tours? Educate the public at events? Socialize with animals? Animal Place is looking for Animal Care Volunteers to assist in the care of 350+ animals (pigs, chickens, cows, turkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, donkeys) at the sanctuary under supervision of the Volunteer Coordinator and the Animal Care Team. Animal Care Volunteers assist with barn cleaning, meal prep, socialization and grooming of the animals. Volunteers will be scheduled alongside an Animal Place staff member. Volunteers should be passionate about working for and with farmed animals; have good animal behavior and observation skills; strong communication and listening skills; be able to follow detailed instructions; be reliable and dependable; able to work outdoors in hot & cold weather conditions (average high is 95-105F); able to lift 10 pounds and perform manual labor; and work well with a variety of people. Responsibilities include cleaning; maintaining animal quarters for potbellied pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, and rabbits; maintaining shelter areas (i.e. storing feed, moving bales of straw and hay, doing laundry, sorting produce, scrubbing feed and water bowls, cleaning perches); socializing with goats, rabbits, sheep, chickens, and pigs; grooming and feeding the animals. Three hour shifts in the morning, ideally 9-11:30am. Sign up for one or two shifts or make it a weekly routine! Must commit to at least 2 shifts per month.
Nevada County Pets in Need
The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need (NCPIN) is to ensure that no pet in Nevada County is deprived of food, shelter, appropriate veterinary care, appropriate spay/neuter services, stability, and the loving care of a human companion. By committing to this, NCPIN will help create a community that is more compassionate to all sentient beings, human and animal alike, thus enhancing the quality of all lives within it. NCPIN is currently seeking a Treasurer. Responsibilities include maintaining account records for all business transactions, including payment of bills and deposits of all monies; performing yearly budget preparation and tax submission; and working closely with designated accounting firm. Time involved may be up to 10-12 hours per month.
Nevada County Pets in Need
Do you have extra time each month to donate to your community? NCPIN is currently seeking Board Members. The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need (NCPIN) is to ensure that no pet in Nevada County is deprived of food, shelter, appropriate veterinary care, appropriate spay/neuter services, stability, and the loving care of a human companion. The NCPIN Board of Directors is looking to add new members as current board members nearing the end of their terms. NCPIN is seeking creative thinkers, individuals who function well on a team, and who have a passion for helping others. Special skills in basic accounting, law, non-profit administration, human resources, etc., a plus.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org