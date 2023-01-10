Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
Animal Place
Are you ready to do more with your love of animals? Muck out barns? Assist with running tours? Educate the public at events? Socialize with animals? Animal Place is looking for Animal Care Volunteers to assist in the care of 350+ animals (pigs, chickens, cows, turkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, donkeys) at the sanctuary under supervision of the Volunteer Coordinator and the Animal Care Team. Animal Care Volunteers assist with barn cleaning, meal prep, socialization and grooming of the animals. Volunteers will be scheduled alongside an Animal Place staff member. Volunteers should be passionate about working for and with farmed animals; have good animal behavior and observation skills; strong communication and listening skills; be able to follow detailed instructions; be reliable and dependable; able to work outdoors in hot & cold weather conditions (average high is 95-105F); able to lift 10 pounds and perform manual labor; and work well with a variety of people. Responsibilities include cleaning; maintaining animal quarters for potbellied pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, and rabbits; maintaining shelter areas (i.e. storing feed, moving bales of straw and hay, doing laundry, sorting produce, scrubbing feed and water bowls, cleaning perches); socializing with goats, rabbits, sheep, chickens, and pigs; grooming and feeding the animals. Three hour shifts in the morning, ideally 9-11:30am. Sign up for one or two shifts or make it a weekly routine! Must commit to at least 2 shifts per month.
Grass Valley Police Department
Join the Team! Grass Valley Police Department is actively seeking citizen volunteers interested in joining the GVPD Volunteer Program. Applicants must complete an application, an interview, and pass a background check. Accepted applicants will be issued a GVPD Volunteer uniform and badge. Duties include assisting the Records Department and working the front lobby window; assisting with patrolling the downtown parking lots with the authority to issue courtesy warnings; conducting residential vacation house checks to prevent burglaries and break-ins; working special events like 4th of July, Cornish Christmas, the Toy Run, National Night Out, and many other events; enhancing Public Safety to help maximize patrol resources; and much more. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, currently live or work in County of Nevada, be a high School Graduate or equivalent, be of good moral character, as determined by a thorough background investigation, complete a fingerprint clearance (FBI/DOJ), possess a valid California driver’s license, be in satisfactory medical condition, be able to commit 4 hours per week to the program, complete required training, and receive overall approval by the Chief of Police.