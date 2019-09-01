Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight in western Nevada County

Connecting Point is excited to announce the launch of Nevada County’s new Volunteer Hub, a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in our community. Each week we will feature a selection of upcoming opportunities at local organizations.

This week, as we glide into fall, we are highlighting a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for those interested in lending a hand for an upcoming community event or a longer-term position. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

22nd Annual Yuba River Clean-Up, Sat. Sept. 21 – South Yuba River Citizens League

Be a part of the tradition! SYRCL once again unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed on Sept. 21 from 9:00am-1:00pm. Join over 800 volunteers from our community, helping to keep our watershed clean. With over 30 sites to be cleaned along 80 miles of rivers and creeks, you can make a huge difference in the health of our Yuba in just one day. Choose from sites needing trash removal or ecology restoration; all volunteer levels are needed, whether you’re a river warrior ready to get your hands dirty, or a family with small kids, we have the perfect site just for you. After the cleanup come to the Volunteer Appreciation Party from 1:00pm-3:00pm, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. We can’t wait to see you there!

Cashier, Sorter, Receiver – Cancer Aid Thrift Shop

Do you have customer service skills to put to good use? Cancer Aid’s mission is to provide assistance to Nevada County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. CATS provides financial aid and loans out home health equipment. Thrift Shop volunteers receive, sort, price, and display donated items. Volunteers may choose to help with all of these jobs, receive items, or choose to sort and price items only. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. The store is open from 10:00am to 4:00pm, and volunteers usually work a weekly shift from 9 am-12 pm, 12-4 pm, or all day. Training will be provided, and we will arrange a schedule that works for you.

Drivers & Office Volunteers – Nevada County Veterans Service Office

Are you a dependable driver? The VSO assists Veterans with obtaining the state and federal benefits that they are entitled to. With a staff of three, the VSO is responsible for providing quality service to the 9,000 Veterans and their dependents who call Nevada County home. The VSO office has two volunteer opportunities: providing rides to both the Reno VA Medical Center and the Mather VA Medical Center near Sacramento for our aging, homeless, or low-income Veteran populations; or a volunteer representative to work in our McCourtney Rd. office.

PFLAG Community Picnic, Sat. Sept. 28 – PFLAG Nevada County

Support and celebrate our diverse community! PFLAG is the United States’ first and largest organization uniting parents, families, and allies with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. Every year the PFLAG Community Picnic provides the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies the opportunity to get together and celebrate diversity in the Foothills. This year, the fourth annual PFLAG Community Picnic will be held at the Roth Estate in Nevada City on Saturday, September 28th from 12:00pm to 7:00pm. That includes time for set up and breakdown. It is open to the public and free to attend. The picnic is entirely volunteer organized and operated and there are various positions the day before and the day of the event.

Board of Directors – Grass Valley Downtown Association

The GVDA represents its general membership with a unified voice in the economic development and historical preservation of Grass Valley. And now they are looking for new faces to join their board of directors. Elections are once a year for two- or three-year terms. A board member should expect to give 4 to 10 hours a month to the job. The Grass Valley Downtown Association is a nonprofit corporation and is always on the lookout for general volunteers to help with events and daily tasks to ensure a safe, clean, and vibrant downtown.

Learning Center Assistant – Sierra Nevada Childrens Services

SNCS is a private, nonprofit childcare resource and referral agency that has served families, early childhood professionals, and the community since 1978. Volunteers assist in maintaining the Lending Library and Play Space in a clean, orderly and welcoming fashion; greet and assist visitors in a friendly, helpful and pleasant manner; and respond to general guest questions and refer to appropriate staff when necessary. Light to moderate physical exertion associated with the ability to use standard office equipment, lift, carry, push, pull or climb. Must be able to lift and carry objects up to 20 lbs.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.