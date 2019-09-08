Volunteer opportunity spotlight: Get involved in Nevada County

Connecting Point’s new Volunteer Hub is growing quickly! Having launched just over a month ago, we already have 44 organizations in our database and over 80 posted volunteer opportunities, with more being added every day. The Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in our community. Each week we will feature a selection of upcoming opportunities at local organizations.

Nothing connects you to the community quite like volunteering your time to a great cause and this week’s handpicked featured opportunities are just a sampling of what the Volunteer Hub has to offer. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Dog Handling at Scooter’s Pals Adopt-A-Thon

Scooter’s Pals

Come help find homes for pups in need. Scooter’s Pals provides foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs scheduled to be killed in local and nearby shelters. They also assist local dog owners who are no longer able to properly care for their dogs in finding a new “best fit” home so they do not reach a shelter. Come and sit with adoptable canine fur babies, meet other volunteers, take a dog for a walk and see what the adoption process is like. The Adopt-a-Thon is held on the fourth Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.

Fix-It Program: Skilled Carpenters, plumbers and handypersons

FREED

Donate your valuable skills. FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. As a Fix-It volunteer you will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit your skill set. You will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles, repairing steps, placing portable ramps, building new ramps, and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request.

HPC Board of Directors

St. Joseph’s Cultural Center

Be a part of history! St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is a California Historical Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1865 and maintained by the Sisters of Mercy as both an orphanage and a school, it sustained itself until the 1960s when it was sold to the Historic Mount St. Mary’s Preservation Committee (HPC). The complex consists of the main three-story building, the hall (St. Joseph’s Chapel, built in 1894) and the historic 150-year-old rose garden. The HPC needs to boost their board of directors membership and are looking for folks interested in preserving this historic Gold-Rush gem and helping keep her a viable part of Grass Valley’s future. Board meetings are every second Tuesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Space Steward

The Curious Forge

Help nurture the creative spirit! The Curious Forge makerspace was created to allow people of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels to create the things that matter to them. They have all the equipment, mentors, space and time to enable you to succeed at your pace, your style, your passion. They have classes, one-on-one, peer to peer, and volunteers to help you learn and grow as an artist, techie, tinkerer or entrepreneur. The Space Steward serves as a resource for members, watches the front desk, answers the phone, greets visitors, gives tours, helps keep the space tidy, is occasionally available to support workshops or other events and supports The Forge in general by following procedures and being a model member. A time commitment of four to six hours a week is required.

Various Positions

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release

Do you love animals? Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife. Each year our team successfully releases over 100 different species of native wildlife, including mammals, songbirds, raptors, waterfowl, reptiles and amphibians. In addition to experienced rehabbers working directly with the animals, volunteers work tirelessly helping to raise funds, write and share news stories, transport animals, and organize special events. They are also looking for volunteers to become part of their education team.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point