Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
Are you interested in learning about the life in our creeks and participating in a community science monitoring project? Sierra Streams Institute is a regional watershed science organization based in Nevada City, California, dedicated to increasing watershed stewardship capacity throughout the Sierra Nevada region and beyond. Please join Sierra Streams Institute’s benthic macroinvertebrate (BMI) lab. Benthic macroinvertebrates, small organisms who live in our streams, can tell us about the health and overall conditions of our watersheds. Volunteers play an important role in sorting and identifying organisms, helping us to link the biotic communities to the quality of creek habitats. Volunteer opportunities happen on the first Tuesday of the Month, 6:00-7:30pm at the Sierra Streams Institute Office, 117 New Mohawk RD Suite H, in Nevada City. Sign up on the Volunteer Hub.
The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow-gauge railroad era. Gift shop volunteers are needed at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City to greet museum visitors and provide assistance with gift shop purchases. Volunteers also follow procedures to open the register at the beginning of the day and/or close the register at day’s end. Responsibilities and duties include greeting NCNGRR museum visitors and asking them to sign the guest register; arranging docent-led tours for visitors; assisting with gift shop purchases by showing merchandise and answering questions; utilizing a cash register and credit card machine to record sales; performing opening and/or closing procedures on cash register, counting the drawer and accounting for the day’s sales; taking railbus reservations for visitors in person and by phone; and may be requested to perform other duties such as event set-up or opening/closing procedures of the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of as little as 3 hours per week may be arranged. No previous retail experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided. Must have good basic arithmetic skills (adding, subtracting) and be able to use a calculator. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.
Docents at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City provide tours of the museum, railyard, and restoration shop to museum visitors. During the summer season, docents also provide commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Responsibilities and Duties include escorting visitors through the NCNGRR museum, railyard and restoration shop, explaining exhibits and answering questions; providing commentary to visitors during the museum’s railbus ride; may be requested to perform other duties such as event set-up or opening/closing procedures of the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of as little as 3 hours per week may be arranged. No previous docent experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided to new docents so that learning about the history of the railroad and other forms of local transportation is readily achieved. This opportunity is well-suited to those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others. Volunteers with a team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org