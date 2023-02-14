Connecting Point‘s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
North Star Historic Conservancy
The mission of North Star Historic Conservancy is to rehabilitate and transform the historic North Star House into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy by fostering local arts, letters and sciences. The historic North Star House in Grass Valley is looking for a volunteer Handy Person who can “fix anything” around the house and yard. NSHC’s friendly volunteers will familiarize you with the house and surroundings. The venue is often rented and sometimes damage occurs that needs to be fixed fairly quickly, ensuring that the venue is ready for the next event or renter.
Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum
The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow-gauge railroad era. The Event Coordinator for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City plans, organizes, and executes special events held at the Museum, utilizing notes that specify previous event details and outcomes as well as bringing their own knowledge and experience to the task. While the biggest and most visible event at the Museum is its annual Christmas party, there are other occasions throughout the year for which the Event Planner will have responsibility, such as the annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. Time commitment and schedule will vary. Responsibilities and duties include planning, organizing, and executing events for the NCNGRR Museum; soliciting and coordinating assistance from volunteer museum staff and others to ensure necessary resources and manpower are available; assigning tasks to event volunteers; coordinating with the Publicity Coordinator to ensure adequate event notification is provided to various media; and attending monthly board and general staff meetings to report on event planning and progress, and to stay informed of new opportunities for additional events. Previous party/event planning experience is helpful but not required. Volunteers should possess good organizational and delegation skills and the ability to ask others for assistance. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable. Must have the ability to think quickly and react to unexpected situations occurring during an event. Must be physically able to set up and take down event set-ups involving lifting and carrying approximately 25-30 lbs.
Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum
The Brake/Switchperson is responsible for assisting with the safe and efficient operation of the railbus. The railbus runs Saturdays during the summer season and other times as needed. Responsibilities and duties include assisting the Railbus Docent with loading/unloading and seating of passengers, and ensuring all doors are closed with the handles in the “closed” position; riding along on the railbus, getting off at various locations to set switches to the intended direction of travel, and then reboarding to be ready for the next switch; becoming familiar with various switch and derailer configurations and communicating these to the railbus driver (motorperson); and assisting in turning the railbus around on the turntable at the end of each trip. May be requested to perform other duties such as assisting with Museum event set-up and/or clean-up. No previous experience is necessary. Training will be provided for all job-related duties. Must be able to board and disembark the railbus frequently and walk a few feet to switch locations. Must have sufficient strength to set switches. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org