Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight (Aug. 17-23)

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations.

We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Community Helpers – PARTNERS Family Resource Centers-San Juan Ridge — PARTNERS Family Resource Centers engage and partner with families, educators, and the community to better support children’s development, create connections, and increase access to local resources. The PARTNERS* FRC on the San Juan Ridge welcomes volunteers to serve in a variety of roles. Volunteers are needed for hauling trash and/or recycling to North San Juan dump, yard maintenance (raking, painting, picking up trash, etc.), and fundraising. Other duties may include grant writing; special event planning/staffing; working at the clothes closet; cleaning; roadside trash pick-up; along with more creative duties depending on your skill set (such as magicians, puppeteers, or providing legal services). Volunteers must complete an application. Orientation and training is provided.

Organizers for Virtual Fall Fundraiser – PARTNERS Family Resource Centers-San Juan Ridge — The San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center is seeking a creative, energetic person (or team of people!) to brainstorm, plan, organize, and execute a Virtual Fall Fundraiser. Like many individuals and organizations, the San Juan Ridge FRC is experiencing significant financial challenges due to the pandemic. A Virtual Fall Fundraiser will provide a fun opportunity for people to donate much-needed money to the FRC. Prospective volunteers should express interest at the Volunteer Hub.

Tutors, Music Teachers & ESL Teachers – PARTNERS Family Resource Centers-Grass Valley — The PARTNERS* Family Resource Center in Grass Valley welcomes volunteers to serve as tutors, music teachers, ESL teachers (English as a Second Language). Volunteers must apply and interview with FRC and complete a background check. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Flexible schedule, orientation and training provided.

ReStore Volunteers – Nevada County Habitat for Humanity — The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours – one or two days per week, usually in 4-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.