Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for their Clothing Closet. This opportunity includes helping with folding of clothes and sorting by sizes and directing clients to proper sizes for their needs. Responsibilities and duties include unpacking clothes/donations, sorting by size, folding/hanging clothing, and directing clients to specific areas i.e., women, men, children. No minimum education or previous experience required. Ideal candidates are team players with good communication skills. No certifications or licenses required. Job can be done sitting or standing and there is no heavy lifting. Minimum age of volunteer is 18, minimum age with adult is 14 (adult needs to be present with minor at all times). Training is provided. A background check is required. For more information on this opportunity please reach out to Gail MacLachlan at 530-274-3500 ext. 2 or by email at gail.maclachlan@usw.salvationarmy.org
The Mission of One Source–Empowering Caregivers is to improve quality of life for Caregivers and their loved ones by providing cost-free, non-medical support while they remain at home in a safe and healthy environment. Volunteer Care Specialists provide respite care so people who care for a loved one at home can have some much needed time for themselves. As companion caregivers, Volunteer Care Specialists do not provide medical care. Prospective Volunteer Care Specialists must complete the volunteer training program. Training is provided every month from 10am-4:30pm on the third Saturday of the month. Pre-registration is necessary. Qualifications & duties include completing a pre-training interview, training, and background check. Volunteers must commit to being a respite companion for one year, four hours per week. The training program covers a wide range of topics including: Caring for the Caregiver; Listening Skills and Self-Care as a Volunteer; Family Systems and Communication; Illness, Aging, Cognitive Loss, and Behavior Management; Spirituality, Grief, and Bereavement; Volunteer Protocols; and the many roles of the OSEC volunteer.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org