Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).