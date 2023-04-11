Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).
Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless, employing a relationship-based approach that identifies individual needs and preserves the dignity of each person. Since 2010, Sierra Roots has provided nutritious hot meals every week on Thursdays in Nevada City. Typically, an average of 35 homeless participants attend these lunches. Volunteers bring a dish of their choice once a month and help serve a meat protein, vegetarian protein, vegetable, salad and dessert. Five volunteers are at each lunch with their dishes, and they stay and serve. In addition, Sierra Roots takes down what our participants’ needs are. For instance, boots and shoes are a common need. Volunteers distribute shoes, boots, new socks, and other clothes at all Thursday lunches. Lunches and clothing distribution take place at two locations, depending on time of year. At Pioneer Park in Nevada City, at picnic area near horseshoe pit, from approximately June-September. At the First Community Church, 300 Main St, Nevada City, from approximately October-May.
Do you want to advocate for farmed animals? Animal Place’s Food for Thought Program needs your help supporting their mission. Help encourage animal shelters to serve fully vegan or vegetarian food at their events. This volunteer opportunity can be done remotely, with a commitment of 3+ hours per week desired. Animal shelters and rescues save and protect animals. Unfortunately, countless shelters serve animal products at their events and fundraisers. Food for Thought encourages these organizations to extend their compassion to all animals. Animal Place works with them to adopt a policy that states all their events will be fully vegan or vegetarian. We have several volunteer opportunities available including database management; creating content for social media pages (Facebook and Instagram); contacting vegan companies; and more. Applicants should be passionate about farmed animals and vegan advocacy, possess strong communication and listening skills, be able to follow detailed instructions, be reliable and dependable, work well with a variety of people, and have access to a computer and reliable internet.
Volunteers in the Sheriff’s Office offer their talents, skills, abilities, and dedication to provide services to their community. Volunteer Sheriffs are involved in many aspects of day-to-day operations and continue to be an invaluable resource to the department and the community. Areas of Volunteer Activity & Participation include annual Christmas Toy Projects; assisting the School Resource Officers; boat safety inspections; crime prevention programs; disaster preparedness; jail visitor registrations; Marine Patrol; patrol assignments; residential vacation checks; self-defense class; serving civil papers; staff service centers in Lake of the Pines and Lake Wildwood; and other community events. Volunteers are required to complete a 90-hour academy program consisting of CPR / First Aid; Departmental Organization and Structure; Driver Training; Introduction to California Penal Codes; Patrol Procedures; Radio Communications; Report Writing; Traffic Control. In addition, periodic and refresher training is provided in the areas of: Boat Safety Inspections; Civil Procedures; Emergency Preparedness; Self Defense; and Special Events.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org