Volunteer Hub: Work with the Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, we have chosen an assortment of interesting opportunities from our growing list of local partner organizations. As always, this is only a sample of what awaits you at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

SYRCL

Volunteers needed for Wild & Scenic Film Festival

SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film. The festival runs Thursday through Jan. 20 and volunteers are still needed to help in a variety of ways before, during, and after the festival. More than 400 volunteers are needed for pre-festival setup, ticket sales, tech support, festival store, hosting parties/events, filmmaker shuttle, breaking down venues, and so much more. Volunteers can receive a free film session ticket for each shift worked. Must be 16 years of age to volunteer (10 years if accompanied by an adult).

Mountain Area Preservation

Staff the Fireside Pizza Cart

Do you love spending time in eastern Nevada County? Mountain Area Preservation’s mission is to preserve the Tahoe-Truckee region’s mountain character and natural environment for present and future generations. MAP has been selected by the employees of Fireside Pizza in Squaw Valley to be the beneficiary nonprofit partner for 2020. MAP will receive 100% of proceeds from the pizza cart sales and restaurant guests will be able to make donations to MAP at checkout as well. Reliable volunteers are needed to staff the pizza cart on select weekends and special events at Fireside in the Village at Squaw. Volunteers will serve pizza at the pizza cart for four hour shifts in the village from noon to 4 p.m. Training will be provided by Fireside Pizza manager.

The Curious Forge

Mixed Media Area Manager/Guide

Calling all artists: The Curious Forge is a community of builders, tinkerers, artists and professionals who love to make. Think of it as an artistic, technical and industrial playground. The Mixed Media Area Manager/Guide serves as a resource for members, sharing skills and teaching about any area of mixed media. Volunteers are asked to contribute four to six hours a week at a dedicated time. An ideal candidate would be experienced in mixed media art, and can be a painter, collage artist or anyone wanting to delve more into mixed media. Knowledge of safety or OSHA a plus. All volunteers go through a screening process.

Nevada County

Lobby Greeter

Be the friendly face of Nevada County. This is a wonderful opportunity to be of assistance to citizens and the general public visiting our government center. Nevada County is looking for volunteers to assist as Lobby Greeters at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. As a volunteer greeter, you will be an ambassador to our county and help to promote local information and provide assistance to visitors. Lobby Greeter Volunteers work in the Eric Rood Administration Center lobby and shifts normally last for one to four hours in length.

The Center for the Arts

General Volunteer

The Center for the Arts is a cultural and educational organization that promotes and presents literary, visual and performing arts for the enrichment of the community. Volunteers for the center must attend a minimum of one training session designed to give an overall view of the program and duties to be performed on the Main Stage and Center On The Go productions. Additional volunteer opportunities will be available for larger events held off-site at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall. Positions include ticket taker, greeter, usher, bar set-up/cashier, bartender, concessions, security, house manager’s assistant, green room strike, Saturday gallery attendant, ambassador (represent the center at booths, events and more), clerical, street marketing (distributing flyers and promotional materials), tech/stage setup, and special events team. Volunteer handbook available.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.