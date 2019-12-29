Volunteer Hub: Work with PARTNERS Family Resource Centers

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as we move forward into another year, we are showcasing a small selection of the wide variety of volunteer opportunities waiting for you at the Volunteer Hub. As you’re making your list of New Year’s resolutions, consider making time to volunteer with the nonprofit organizations in our community. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

PARTNERS Family Resource Centers are where Nevada County families gather for support, information and resources. The PARTNERS staff provides support, case management, and referrals to community members while also offering educational programs. Volunteers are needed at each PARTNERS location:

Music Teachers, ESL Tutors, Etc.

PARTNERS: Grass Valley

The PARTNERS Family Resource Center in Grass Valley welcomes volunteers to serve as tutors, music teachers, event helpers and ESL teachers (English as a second language). Volunteers must apply and interview with the Family Resource Center and pass a background check. Flexible schedule required. Orientation and training will be provided.

Clothes Closet/Lending Library Coordinators

PARTNERS: Penn Valley

The PARTNERS Family Resource Center in Penn Valley welcomes volunteers to serve as tutors, event helpers, clothes closet coordinator, and book processors in the lending library. Volunteers must apply and interview with the Family Resource Center and pass a background check. Flexible schedule required. Orientation and training will be provided.

Patient Support Training

PARTNERS: San Juan Ridge

The PARTNERS Family Resource Center on the San Juan Ridge welcomes volunteers with experience in fundraising and grant writing; special event planning and staffing; sorting, folding & shelving clothes; cleaning; yard maintenance; roadside trash pick-up; providing legal services; or simply sharing your own special gifts and passions. Background check required. Orientation and training provided.

Graphic Design & Production

Scooter’s Pals

Are you an experienced graphic designer? Scooter’s Pals provides foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs scheduled to be killed in local and nearby shelters. Scooter’s Pals is looking for a volunteer with skills in design for print and digital publication. Experience in working with image/design programs like Photoshop, InDesign, and Affinity a plus. References required.

SAFE Navigator

The Friendship Club

Your compassion is needed. The Friendship Club helps empower and educate youth between the ages of 10 and 18 who face challenges of poverty, abuse, and trauma. The Friendship Club’s SAFE (Stability, Access, Foundation, Empowerment) Program will provide academic, social and emotional support, and life skills training to youth experiencing homelessness in Nevada County. A SAFE Navigator is a well-trained adult who can connect program participants to community resources. The Navigator’s one-on-one connection fosters the development of trust and relationship with SAFE participants. The estimated time commitment is five to 10 hours per week. ID, background check, and confidentiality agreement required. The SAFE Navigator position is part of the Better Together campaign to address homelessness in Nevada County.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.