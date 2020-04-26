Volunteer Hub: Week of April 27

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home and Save Lives

The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating the coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home and Save Lives volunteer, you will agree to: Stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer; and bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment.

Fire Safe Council of Nevada County

Free residential green waste collection volunteer

COVID-19 has forced many of us to stay home. The very best thing we can do for fire safety in the time leading up to the Green Waste Event is to clear defensible space from around our homes, and help our neighbors do the same while practicing social distancing. Cost for green waste removal remains a significant obstacle for property owners. In response to this obstacle, the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County (FSCNC) will remove green waste for Western Nevada County residents for four weekends in May and June, in order to further reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the community. During the Green Waste Event, FSCNC will need volunteers at each collection site to coordinate traffic, collect participant information, track loads received, answer questions, and perform an initial inspection to ensure invasive species (blackberry, Scotch broom, poison oak) are not in the loads of green waste. Each shift will be approximately four hours long, with one shift in the morning and one in the afternoon. The collection will take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays starting May 23 in the Grass Valley, Penn Valley, and Alta Sierra areas. If you would like to help with the Green Waste Collection Event, express interest on the COVID-19 Opportunity page within the Volunteer Hub and they will be in touch closer to the dates regarding whatever the COVID-19 situation is.

Hospitality House

Grant researcher

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, medical care, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as we assist them in transitioning from homelessness to housing. Volunteering as a grant researcher is a wonderful way to help us meet the needs of those transitioning from homelessness to housing during this difficult time. Under the direction of our Development Team, the grant researcher will conduct public searches of grant opportunities for our agency from the safety of their home. The duties of this opportunity generally include online searches for qualifying grants, compiling grant information, and regular communication with the development team. Grant research volunteers receive on-the-job training and direction on their first day. Volunteers would be working from home during regular business hours in conjunction with our development team. No grant research experience necessary. Must be able to use a computer, online search engines, and spreadsheets.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.