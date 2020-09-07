Volunteer Hub: Sept. 7-13

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

The Friendship Club

Volunteer instructional coach

The Friendship Club provides a comprehensive, long-term program aimed at helping empower and educate youth who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma as they transition into adulthood. A Friendship Club volunteer instructional coach is a well-qualified, caring adult who will encourage and support individual students in their studies, as well as their personal life. With the use of video communication, volunteers work one-on-one with a student enrolled in either The Friendship Club or SAFE Program on a regular basis to help them stay on top of their schoolwork and adjust to studying outside of the classroom. Other responsibilities include teaching and encouraging effective time management techniques, being aware of and helping to guide each student through areas in which they feel stuck, recognizing and informing The Friendship Club staff if a student would benefit from a tutor in a specific subject and/or a therapist. Time commitment will vary depending on a student’s ability to focus and engage in their schoolwork from home. Prospective volunteers will be approved in advance with both the parent/guardian and the student. Training is provided and TFC staff will be part of the initial video conference session to ensure a successful introduction and will provide ongoing support. Candidates for this position must go through a screening process with the help of the community engagement manager.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers for seniors and people with disabilities

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Food Bank bag packers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come pack bags for its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Food Bank of Nevada County Warehouse, 310 Railroad Ave., Suite No. 100 in Grass Valley. Must pass a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken; must wear latex gloves; be able to lift bags and boxes; and abide by all Food Bank processes and protocols. Application and release form available at the Volunteer Hub.

South Yuba River Citizens League

Yuba River Clean-Up: Sept. 16-27

Protect your happy place! SYRCL unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. Keeping volunteers and the community safe from the spread of COVID-19 for the annual Yuba River Clean-Up is SYRCL’s number one concern. Therefore, rather than one day of fun, this year’s cleanup will be spread across 12 days from Sept. 16-27. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to with this cleanup model, protecting volunteers while they protect the Yuba River. The South Yuba River has seen an unprecedented number of visitors this summer, leaving behind unsightly litter and garbage on beaches and trails. This summer, beaches and trails have been littered with shopping bags, straws, cigarette butts, bottles, glass, picnic trash and more. Volunteers have 12 days to choose from or are welcome to sign up for multiple days. Interested candidates can sign up at the Volunteer Hub, then complete your registration process with SYRCL.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point