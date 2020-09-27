Volunteer Hub: Sept. 28 – Oct. 3

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

United Way

High School Food Pantry Volunteers

The mission of United Way of Nevada County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. The United Way High School Food Pantry provides food for students in need. More than 100 teenagers who attend local high schools are homeless. Across the local high school population, 43% of students qualify for free and reduced breakfast/lunch programs. Six volunteers are needed to pack food every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at 422 Henderson St., Grass Valley (in the Beam Easy Living Center building). Four volunteers needed to distribute food at drive-thru every Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parking lot at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley; or Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley. This program runs for the 2020-21 school year at Nevada Union, Bear River, and Silver Springs High Schools and is done in cooperation with Interfaith Food Ministry and Nevada Joint Union High School District. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for food packers, and the food distribution is a COVID-safe drive-thru.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

ReStore Volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. Compassionate volunteers are needed to make phone calls to isolated seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. Shifts are available Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m,, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references; an orientation; and ongoing monthly trainings.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point