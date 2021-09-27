Volunteer Hub: Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, we are highlighting a new organization to the Volunteer Hub. The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County provides professionally trained mediators to help people resolve conflicts or conclude contract negotiations with a mutually acceptable and durable agreement. They also work to promote the benefits of mediation for the resolution of conflicts and provide training to prospective mediators. You’ll find many more wonderful organizations like this one when you visit the Volunteer Hub. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION CENTER OF NEVADA COUNTY

Volunteer mediator

The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County (CRC) is an all-volunteer community organization that offers no-cost mediation services for restraining order and eviction cases in the Nevada County Superior Court system. CRC also provides affordable private mediations for community members experiencing neighbor disputes, Homeowners Association (HOA) or road association troubles, contractor woes, workplace conflicts, landlord-tenant crises and difficulties dissolving a business partnership, among other dispute situations. Volunteer mediators must successfully complete CRC’s 25-hour basic mediation training or its equivalent. Our 2021 Basic Mediation Training will be held in conjunction with Placer Dispute Resolution on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Volunteer treasurer





CRC is an all-volunteer community organization that offers no-cost mediation services for restraining order and eviction cases in the Nevada County Superior Court system. CRC also provides affordable private mediations for community members experiencing neighbor disputes, Homeowners Association (HOA) or road association troubles, contractor woes, workplace conflicts, landlord-tenant crises and difficulties dissolving a business partnership, among other dispute situations. The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County is seeking a volunteer treasurer to serve on its Board of Directors. Responsibilities of the treasurer include: Financial management and/or oversight; handling the money with high standards and integrity; preparing and overseeing budgets; preparing timely financial reports; administering DRPA contract with Nevada County; and managing periodic filings.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point