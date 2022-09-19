Volunteer Hub: Sept. 19-25

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

GOLD COUNTRY SENIOR SERVICES

Volunteer driver, Meals on Wheels program

Gold Country Senior Services, Inc. (formerly Gold Country Community Services) provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in western Nevada County. GCSS ensures older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction and a greater sense of security. Join the team that is making a difference for older adults in need! Under direction from the nutrition manager, the Meals on Wheels volunteer driver is key for helping with delivering meals to homebound participants. Meals are delivered every Tuesday and Thursday, as well as every second Wednesday of each month. Time of deliveries: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer duties include arriving at the appropriate time for your route that day; assuring accurate count and other important information before delivery; confirming any special instructions with staff; delivering meals in a timely manner (within two hours per food safety regulations); documenting food temperatures; following confidentiality procedures for seniors and agency; and delivering additional, non-food items such as pet food.

Desire to support in assisting seniors in our community is a plus! Ideal candidates are familiar with Nevada County and/or have a navigation app and would be patient in dealing with older adults. Must use your own vehicle, complete background check and required online training. DMV driving record printout, current and valid driver’s license, and proof of vehicle insurance required. Drivers are eligible for mileage reimbursement under the program if interested.

GOLD COUNTRY SENIOR SERVICES

Volunteer meal packer, Meals on Wheels program

Join the team that is making a difference for older adults in need! Under direction from the nutrition manager, the Meals on Wheels volunteer packer plays an important role in helping to pack meals to homebound participants. Volunteers needed Monday-Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. Duties include assisting kitchen staff with packing meals; helping to count meals and gather information before deliveries; and assisting with loading the meals into the Meals on Wheels Drivers’ vehicles. Ideal candidates are able to follow directions, lift and carry 25 pounds, and follow procedures as directed by staff. Volunteers must complete application form, background check, and required trainings.

GOLD COUNTRY SENIOR SERVICES

Annual senior firewood distributions

GCSS ensures older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction, and a greater sense of security. Volunteers and volunteers with trucks are needed for the Annual Senior Firewood Distribution. Dates have been set: Saturday, Sept. 24; Saturday, Oct. 1; and Saturday, Nov. 5. Time each Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon, 12503 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley. Your help will provide firewood to low-income seniors who need help staying warm this winter. No need to register – just show up! Gloves and refreshments provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point