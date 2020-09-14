Volunteer Hub: Sept. 14-20

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations that still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Animal Place Sanctuary

Animal care internship

Animal Place is one of the largest and oldest animal sanctuaries in the nation. The nine-week animal care internship at Animal Place is a great opportunity to work with farmed animals in a sanctuary setting. This is a very physically demanding position and involves working outdoors. In the first few weeks, volunteers will learn routine animal care, primarily cleaning and feeding. Over time, they will also work directly with staff caregivers to assist in daily medical care and proper animal handling. Prospective volunteers should be comfortable working individually as well as in groups and be comfortable communicating with and receiving feedback from the supervisor. This sanctuary internship is great for the individual who wants hands-on experience with farmed animals.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Pet food giveaway assistant

For years NCPIN has done pet food giveaways on Mondays. Starting Sept. 2, pet food giveaways will also happen on Wednesdays. NCPIN is seeking two volunteers who would like to assist regularly at the Wednesday giveaways, from 9 a.m. to noon. On giveaway days, assistants will help clients with getting pet food as well as services they might need. Responsibilities include bagging up cans and bags of food and treats per established standards, selling flea and tick medications, issuing license and spay/neuter vouchers, and handing out plastic numbers to waiting clients. Completion of high school or age 18 required. Must be able to lift up to 25 pounds. Volunteers will be directed in how to put together the specific bags of food based on the needs of the individual.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Food Bank bag packers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come pack bags for its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Shifts are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Food Bank of Nevada County Warehouse, 310 Railroad Ave., Suite No. 100 in Grass Valley. Must pass a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken; must wear latex gloves; be able to lift bags and boxes; and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols. Application and release form available at the Volunteer Hub.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. IFM is urgently needing food distribution/delivery volunteers. This position would be working from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Volunteers are also needed for: packing and sorting (7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday) and grocery store delivery (7 to 9 a.m. seven days a week).

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point