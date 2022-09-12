Volunteer Hub: Sept. 12-18

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

SOUTH YUBA RIVER CITIZENS LEAGUE

25th Annual Yuba River Cleanup: Sept. 10-17

SYRCL unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. 2022 is the 25th Anniversary of the Yuba River Cleanup! Join more than 800 volunteers from our community helping to keep our watershed clean. A clean river means a beautiful, healthy river, and a healthy river in the Sierra can impact life downstream, all the way to the sea. Choose one or both cleanup options:

Saturday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 16, self-guided cleanup

Saturday, Sept. 17, communitywide cleanup

Self-guided cleanup: Select a time to volunteer (between 9am-5pm Saturday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 16) that works best for your personal schedule. When you register for the self-guided cleanup, you’ll receive directions to the site of your choice. The day of your scheduled cleanup, you or a representative from your cleanup group/team will stop by the SYRCL office at 313 Railroad Ave., Nevada City, to pick up essential materials like data collection cards, trash-pickers, trash bags, buckets, and gloves. After you finish cleaning, you’ll return all supplies and data cards to the SYRCL office (same day). Then you’re off and into the greater Yuba River Watershed to make a difference!

Communitywide cleanup: The traditional community-wide cleanup will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 17. Volunteers will go directly to their sites, where they’ll receive an orientation and supplies from a site leader. ALL volunteers from the self-guided cleanup and communitywide cleanup are invited to join us for the Post-Cleanup Party, held this year at Bridgeport Crossing. Register now to reserve your favorite site and lunch ticket. You are an important part of making this cleanup a success. With over 30 sites to be cleaned along 80 miles of rivers and creeks, you can make a huge difference in the health of our Yuba watershed in just one day. Over the past 24 years, our community has removed more than 100 tons of garbage and recycling from our Yuba Watershed. So, what are you waiting for? Choose from sites needing trash removal or ecology restoration; all volunteer levels are needed, whether you’re a river warrior ready to get your hands dirty, or a family with small kids, we have the perfect site just for you. After the cleanup come to the Volunteer Appreciation Party from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bridgeport Crossing, right near the Covered Bridge. Come join our community of volunteers for an afternoon celebrating our cleanup efforts, enjoying delicious local eats, tasty brews, games, music, and great company.

NEVADA COUNTY PETS IN NEED

Thrift store cashier

The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need (NCPIN) is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy; and to keep pets and families together. Volunteer thrift store cashiers are needed at the NCPIN Dollar Thrift Store, at 434 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. Prospective volunteers will be interviewed and trained. Responsibilities include operating basic cash register, keeping racks and shelves tidy, restocking racks and shelves, and bagging purchased items. Must be comfortable with a busy, active work environment. Shift days/times: Tuesday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Looking for volunteers to work shifts of three to four hours once or twice a week, or fill in when needed.

NEVADA COUNTY PETS IN NEED

Processor for thrift store donations

Volunteers are needed to process donations to the NCPIN Dollar Thrift Store, at 434 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. Responsibilities include inspecting donated clothing for stains, rips, etc; hanging clothing; distributing hung clothing onto categorized racks; sorting linens and other donated items as needed; stocking store racks and shelves as needed; and receiving and processing donations. Shift days/times: Tuesday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Looking for volunteers to work shifts of three to four hours once or twice a week, or fill in when needed.

GOLD COUNTRY SENIOR SERVICES

Annual senior firewood distributions

Gold Country Senior Services, Inc. (formerly Gold Country Community Services) provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in western Nevada County. GCSS ensures older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction, and a greater sense of security. Volunteers and volunteers with trucks are needed for the Annual Senior Firewood Distribution. Dates have been set: Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. Time each Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon at 12503 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley. Your help will provide firewood to low-income seniors who need help staying warm this winter. No need to register – just show up! Gloves and refreshments provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point