Volunteer Hub: See this week’s opportunities

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

The holiday season is upon us! What a perfect time to spread joy and goodwill throughout the community. The Volunteer Hub can help you find the perfect opportunity to connect with your favorite local nonprofit organizations. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Friday Afternoon Front Desk Receptionist

KVMR Community Radio

Support community radio! KVMR provides music, news, and public affairs programs that entertain, inform, and educate. The front desk/receptionist position is a key position at KVMR. The receptionist is the face of the station and is responsible for setting a friendly and helpful tone in the office. Responsibilities include answering the phones, sorting mail, and completing other office tasks as necessary. Training will be provided. Front desk shift is from 1 to 5 p.m. every Friday.

Warming Shelter Volunteer

Nevada County Office of Social Services

Help a neighbor come in from the cold. The County of Nevada is looking for volunteers to staff their warming shelters. With winter fast approaching, volunteers are needed to make sure a safe and warm shelter is available to those without standard housing. Volunteers are requested to work an eight-hour shift and can work one or more days of any given event. Responsibilities include facilitating food and sleeping arrangements; reporting to emergency event manager; flexibility to adapt to necessary duties; supervising those using the shelters; and providing a safe and welcome atmosphere. No specific education or experience needed, but First Aid certified is a plus. Must be 18 or older, able to lift at least 20 pounds, and able to pass a background check.

Patient Support Training

Hospice of the Foothills

Hospice of the Foothills volunteers provide care and support to patients and families through the friendly visitor program as well as providing respite for caregivers. Direct patient support volunteer training will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 17-20. Our unique four-day training program offers education on a variety of hospice care topics. Training topics include the history and philosophy of hospice care duties and responsibilities of the Hospice of the Foothills volunteer; psychological and social aspects of the dying process; family dynamics and maintaining boundaries; understanding grief and the bereavement process; and spirituality at the end of life. Hospice of the Foothills serves Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, and North San Juan.

Fundraising Volunteer

Partners in English Language Learning

Do you like to plan events? Partners in English Language Learning is a non-profit organization that has been teaching English as a second language for 30 years by offering one-on-one language tutoring. PiELL is looking for a fundraising volunteer to organize fundraising activities. Previous fundraising events have included coordinating with local restaurants to donate a percentage of profits, and music events at local venues. Other activities are possible, with discussion and consensus of the board. Time estimate is 15 hours per quarter.

Volunteer Driver, Meals on Wheels

Gold Country Community Services

Compassionate, dependable people wanted! GCCS provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Nevada County. GCCS is looking for delivery drivers for its Meals on Wheels program. Under general supervision and guidance from the nutrition manager, the Meals on Wheels volunteer driver will deliver meals to participants. Volunteers can participate in delivering to the same route each week or be on-call as substitute drivers. Shifts are two to three hours per day, once a week (Monday to Friday) or as needed. Volunteers must use their own vehicle and have a clean driving record.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.