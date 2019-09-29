Volunteer Hub: See the latest volunteer opportunities in Nevada County

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week we feature a selection of upcoming opportunities at local organizations.

This week, we have chosen a variety of opportunities from local organizations that are providing valuable services to the county. From fun weekend events to ongoing volunteer positions, you’re likely to find the perfect match for your interests. As always, there are many more positions available at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Grills & Grilles Event – United Way

Come lend a hand for a fall barbecue in the park! United Way of Nevada County works to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. On Saturday, Oct. 19, United Way is bringing back its big fundraising event. The 12th annual “Grills & Grilles” fundraiser includes a barbecue competition, Car & Motorcycle Show, and the 5th annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament. The event will be held at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Volunteers are needed to help set up in the morning and tear down in late afternoon. Also, volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with booths such as selling beverages, tickets, or helping out in the children’s area.

Various Opportunities – Anew Day

Offer support to those who need it. Anew Day is a faith-based organization that provides healing and hope through lay and professional counseling for those who are hurting. Anew Day does not proselytize or evangelize. Rather, it meets folks from all faiths in whatever struggles they are facing, offering a place of love and support. Anew Day’s success depends on its volunteers, and there are many opportunities to lend your support. Anew Day uses volunteers as receptionists and lay counselors, providing additional support to supplement professional counseling. They offer a 12-week Counseling Skills Workshop consisting of 14 classes held in its Grass Valley office.

Book Nook Volunteer – AnimalSave

If you love books and animals, this is the opportunity for you! AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and finding loving homes. The bookstore volunteer helps generate funds through book sales that are essential to AnimalSave’s animal rescue and adoption program and its low-cost spay/neuter clinic. Retail or merchandising experience a plus, but not required; interest and experience with books, authors and genres desired; must be able to lift a minimum of 20 pounds; must be able to stand or sit for several hours. Bookstore hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, in three to four-hour shifts. AnimalSave will work out your specific schedule with you. Training will be provided, minimum of six-month commitment expected.

Various Positions – Center For the Arts

Join the fun! The center for the Arts is a cultural and educational organization that promotes and presents literary, visual and performing arts for the enrichment of the community. The center values and appreciates each volunteer, because they make it possible to bring a variety of high-quality performances to Nevada County. Volunteers for the center must attend a minimum of one training session designed to give an overall view of the program and duties to be performed on the Main Stage and Center On The Go productions. They will also discuss larger events held off-site at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, as those shows have additional volunteer opportunities. Positions include ticket taker; greeter; usher; bar set-up and cashiers; bartender; concessions; security; clerical; house manager’s assistant; green room strike; Saturday gallery attendant; ambassador — which includes representing the center at booths, events and more; street marketing — distributing flyers and promotional materials; tech and stage setup; and the special events team.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.