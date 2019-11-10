Volunteer Hub: Organizations helping veterans

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, in honor of Veterans Day, we are highlighting two local organizations dedicated to assisting those who have served in the U.S. military. As always, the volunteer opportunities listed below are just a small representation of what you’ll find on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Intake and Referral Specialist Volunteer

Welcome Home Vets

Welcome Home Vets’ mission is to provide psychological services, education, referral and advocacy for veterans and their families at no cost. The Intake and Referral Specialist Volunteer works with the Welcome Home Vets administrative team to meet the immediate needs of veterans and their families by providing referrals; assisting with online registration; and connecting veterans to agencies that can meet specific non-mental health needs. Volunteers will answer telephone; take messages; schedule appointments; greet visitors; prepare thank you letters for donations; maintain the thank you letter database; generate billing invoices; and provide a welcoming atmosphere for staff and visitors alike. The ideal candidate has a passion for serving veterans and their families, will value time management and accuracy. Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Dates and times vary. The location is the Veterans Memorial Hall, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley. Training will be provided.

Drivers and Office Volunteers

Nevada County Veterans Service Office

The Veterans Service Office promotes the interest and welfare of veterans, dependents and their survivors by enhancing their quality of life through counseling, education, benefits assistance and advocacy. The Veterans Service Office assists veterans in their interactions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to apply for benefits like health care, compensation and pension. The VSO office has two volunteer opportunities: providing rides to both the Reno VA Medical Center and the Mather VA Medical Center near Sacramento for our aging, homeless or low-income veteran populations; or a volunteer representative to work in their McCourtney Road office. Both volunteer opportunities are critical to ensuring that our county’s veterans receive the best service possible. Background check is required.

Monitors and Community Liaisons

Sierra Roots Shelter

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure, safe place for people who are chronically homeless and has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for nine years. This is a life-saving program that is urgently needed during extreme weather events for one of the most vulnerable populations. During a weather event, the Sierra Roots Shelter Coordinator must seek the commitment of 18 volunteers for three shifts per day. This year the shelter will operate as a joint effort of Sierra Roots, Nevada County, Nevada City and the VFW post. This relationship allows the county to pay stipends for overnight volunteer monitors and volunteer security personnel known as community liaisons. Volunteers are also needed to be evening monitors, meal makers and food servers.

Firewood Delivery Volunteer

Gold Country Community Services

Compassionate volunteers are needed to help seniors keep warm this winter. GCCS provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Nevada County. Under general supervision and guidance, the firewood delivery volunteer is responsible for delivering wood to seniors. Duties include loading seasoned firewood into your vehicle and delivering to the recipient, covering firewood with tarps and cleaning up as needed, and assisting recipients who are using their own vehicles to pick up wood. GCCS is looking for a volunteer with a desire to help the senior community, the ability to lift and carry firewood, and the ability to read and interpret written instructions/maps. Must use your own vehicle and have a clean driving record. Background check is required.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.