Volunteer Hub opportunities

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services

Small business PPE distribution — The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is offering local small business owners, with 25 or less employees, a 30-day supply of masks and hand sanitizer for each employee at no cost. This Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made available to California small businesses through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in collaboration with the Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). Help NCPH provide this protective equipment to our small business community by volunteering to assist with repackaging equipment, loading vehicles, directing traffic, and processing applications. Volunteer opportunities are both indoors on cement floor and outdoors on a dirt lot. Duties will require standing in the sun and lifting up to 10-15 pounds. Volunteer positions will be rotated and breaks will be provided throughout the shift. Masks are required, and NCPH will be practicing physical distancing and regular sanitation throughout each shift.

The Friendship Club

Volunteer instructional coach — The Friendship Club provides a comprehensive, long-term program aimed at helping empower and educate youth who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma as they transition into adulthood. A Friendship Club Volunteer Instructional Coach is a well-qualified, caring adult who is able to encourage and support individual students in their studies, as well as their personal life. With the use of video communication, volunteers work one-on-one with a student enrolled in either The Friendship Club or SAFE Program on a regular basis to help them stay on top of their school work and adjust to studying outside of the classroom. Other responsibilities include teaching and encouraging effective time management techniques, being aware of and helping to guide each student through areas in which they feel stuck, recognizing and informing The Friendship Club staff if a student would benefit from a tutor in a specific subject and/or a therapist. Time commitment will vary depending on a student’s ability to focus and engage in their school work from home. Some students will need more guidance than others. Prospective volunteers will be approved in advance with both the parent/guardian and the student. Training is provided and TFC staff will be part of the initial video conference session to ensure a successful introduction and will provide ongoing support. Candidates for this position must go through a screening process with the help of the Community Engagement Manager.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home & Save Lives — The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home & Save Lives Volunteer, you will agree to stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household to help break the chain of infection; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer. Bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment.

To sign up click the “Express Interest” button at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org. You can also work as a virtual group to increase participation – challenge your friends and family to sign up with you as a group. Share on social media to let your friends, family, and community know you are doing your part to combat COVID-19. For more information and resources, visit the Volunteer Hub at connectingpoint.org or call 211.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.