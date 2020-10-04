Volunteer Hub: Oct. 5-11

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations that still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Community Beyond Violence

State certified crisis intervention training

The mission of Community Beyond Violence is to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. CBV is looking for volunteers to become certified crisis intervention peer counselors. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the fall 2020 training will be held virtually via Zoom, starting Monday, Oct. 26, through Monday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be an orientation on Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 to 7 p.m. Volunteer counselors will act as the bridge to another’s healing from interpersonal violence. Take this training to learn valuable skills in both your professional and personal life from active listening techniques and peer counseling skills; to identifying red flags in relationships; to understanding and dismantling societal and personal biases. Take this training because you want to change the societal and individual impact of interpersonal violence; soothe effects of trauma; and how to advocate for survivors most compassionately and effectively. Take this training because you seek to be connected to something greater than yourself. Once completed, you will be certified as a peer counselor. You will be able to provide peer counseling/direct client services such as our 24-hour crisis line and in office advocacy. Application process applies, more details can be found on the Volunteer Hub.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers for seniors and people with disabilities

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. IFM is urgently needing Food Distribution/Delivery Volunteers. This position would be working from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Volunteers are also needed for: packing and sorting (7 to 11 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday) and grocery store delivery (7 to 9 a.m., seven days a week).

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point