Volunteer Hub: Oct. 18-24

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

IFM Fourth Annual Hunger Run volunteer signu-ups

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is looking for volunteers for its Fourth Annual Hunger Run at Alta Sierra Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 30. Twenty volunteers are needed for course set up (and take down) and to be course monitors. These volunteers will be meeting one to two days leading up to the race and on the morning of the race. Additionally, eight volunteers are needed for registration preparation and the registration table. These volunteers will be meeting one to two days leading up to the race and on the morning of the race. Eight more volunteers are needed for planning, gathering of supplies, promotions, and sponsorship calls. These will be meeting one to two days leading up to the race and on the morning of the race.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHERN SIERRA

Become a Big





The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Volunteers provide a child with individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically two to four times a month for two to three hours (depending on the activity). During their time spent with their “Bigs,” children gain new skills, explore new interests, and test behaviors that expand their experiences beyond the scope of their family or neighborhood. Matches participate in low to no-cost shared activities at a mutually convenient time (i.e. hiking, biking, learning to bake/cook, playing board games, arts/crafts, sports, etc.). When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they are more likely to avoid risky behaviors and to focus on academics. Volunteers should be over 21 for Community Based Program; volunteers under 21 can participate in the Site Based Program. Must have valid driver’s license and be able to pass a LiveScan and background check. Online training is provided.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

Volunteer from the comfort of home. With just a couple of hours each week and a listening ear, you can make a difference for isolated seniors and people with disabilities in our community. Phone reassurance volunteers call a small group of people to check in each week. Usually these are short conversations, but sometimes people have more to talk about. Get to know your neighbors and enjoy greater connection and security in this time of increased isolation. You can call from home during weekday business hours. Orientation and ongoing trainings are offered, as well as the support of FREED staff and fellow volunteers. Applicants are required to pass a criminal background check and provide three character references.

