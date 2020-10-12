Volunteer Hub: Oct. 12-18

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. We have selected a few of our current volunteer opportunities for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

The Friendship Club

Youth Hub volunteer — Distance Learning Center

The Friendship Club empowers and educates youth who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma between the ages of 10 and 18 and provides assistance into their 20s as they transition into adulthood. The Youth Hub is a free distance learning center for students who need a reliable internet connection in order to participate effectively in distance learning. It’s based at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Main Street Center. The Youth Hub needs six volunteers a day for three to four-hour shifts, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Youth Hub volunteer is a well qualified, caring adult whose responsibility is to help supervise and implement a distance learning program. The distance learning center serves multiple school districts, including Nevada Joint Union High School District and students who opt out of its hybrid model, as well as those youth who do not currently have an internet connection at home, or an unreliable connection that prevents them from participating effectively in distance learning. The Friendship Club is looking for volunteers who enjoy working with elementary age and teenage youth and have good social and people skills. Proficiency in Zoom, Google Classroom, and Schoology a plus. Interested candidates must successfully complete the Friendship Club volunteer screening process.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. IFM is urgently needing Food Distribution/Delivery Volunteers. This position would be working from 8 a.m. 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Volunteers are also needed for: packing and sorting (7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday) and grocery store delivery (7 to 9 a.m. seven days a week).

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. Compassionate volunteers are needed to make phone calls to isolated seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. Shifts are available Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references; an orientation; and ongoing monthly trainings.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers for seniors and people with disabilities

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point