Volunteer Hub: Oct. 11-17

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.connectingpoint.org or call 211.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

IFM Fourth Annual Hunger Run volunteer sign-ups

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is looking for Volunteers for its Fourth Annual Hunger Run at Alta Sierra Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 30. Twenty volunteers are needed for course set up (and take down) and to be course monitors. These volunteers will be meeting one to two days leading up to the race and on the morning of the race. Additionally, eight volunteers are needed for registration preparation and the registration table. These volunteers will be meeting one to two days leading up to the race and on the morning of the race. Eight more volunteers are needed for planning, gathering of supplies, promotions, and sponsorship calls. These will be meeting one to two days leading up to the race and on the morning of the race.

DOGS RUN FREE OF NEVADA COUNTY

Dog park ambassador





Can you spare one hour out of your week? Volunteer dog park ambassadors are responsible for daily maintenance at the dog park. The efforts of park ambassadors help create a safe and clean park so dogs and people can have a better experience. Ambassadors empty trash cans, restock poop bag dispensers, and do some light sweeping of walkways. Each volunteer has an assigned day and can fulfill their duties at any time throughout the day. Most volunteers are able to bring their dog so their dog can play while they do their duties. Cleaning supplies and other essentials are provided.

FREED

Fix-It Program

FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit each volunteer’s skill set. Candidates will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles, repairing steps, placing portable ramps, building new ramps, and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. Application process includes two professional and two personal references. FREED also asks volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, an agreement that FREED is a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point