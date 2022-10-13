Volunteer Hub: Oct. 10-16

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

Bright Futures for Youth

Tutor

Bright Futures for Youth is a nonprofit created in 2020 by the merger of The Friendship Club and NEO Youth Center. A Bright Futures for Youth Volunteer Tutor will work one-on-one or one-on-two to help pre-teen and/or teenage youth with their schoolwork, increasing the chances they will remain in school and successfully complete their education. All tutor sessions are conducted at Bright Futures for Youth, located at 200 Litton Drive, Suite 308 in Grass Valley. Transportation for the youth will be provided by either parent, staff, or volunteers. Sessions last from 45 minutes to an hour, preferably once a week. Tutor sessions are scheduled while school is in session, and put on hold over school breaks, holidays, and summer vacation. All tutor volunteers are screened and must complete a criminal background check, social security number verification, and a non-disclosure agreement. Tutors should enjoy working with pre-teen and teenage youth; have the ability to work one-on-one, taking into consideration and adapting to the youth’s particular learning style;have knowledge of and ability to explain academic subjects taught in middle and high schools or of the specific subject being tutored; and have competence in common core English and Math. Volunteers should also be willing to work in partnership with the Bright Futures for Youth staff, the student, and the student’s parent/guardian. Prospective volunteers should have patience and flexibility. Bright Futures for Youth staff make every effort to remind youth of their scheduled tutor sessions, but miscommunication can occur resulting in a student failing to show up for a tutor session.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, Pack & Sort, or Drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM helps to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM is experiencing a shortage of volunteers, so additional help is needed and appreciated. Volunteers are needed for the Food Distribution Team (7:30am-2pm, Monday, Wednesday, or Friday); the Packing and Sorting Team (7-11am, Tuesday or Thursday); and the Grocery Store Drivers Team (7-9am). Volunteers are needed seven days a week (to pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you. IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. It’s fine to volunteer for multiple teams. IFM is located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up! IFM will provide training on the spot. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records here. We observe strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

Sierra Services for the Blind

Volunteer Drivers

Sierra Services is an advocate for the blind and visually impaired. Are you interested in working with an organization that provides an essential human service? Sierra Services is looking for volunteer drivers to help transport clients to and from peer groups, doctor appointments, and an occasional dinner or lunch event put on by Sierra Services. What are the benefits of being a volunteer driver? It is rewarding to help others, you make new friends, and you contribute to your community. Must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Contact Niki for more information at 530-265-2121.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point