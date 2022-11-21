Volunteer Hub: Nov. 7 – 13

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

Elves, Gift Wrappers, & More for Santa’s Shoppe December 10, 2022

The KARE Crisis Nursery is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing safe, nurturing shelter and respite care for small children and assistance to their families who are facing a crisis. The KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church will host their annual Santa’s Shoppe on Saturday December 10, and we need your help! This is a wonderful community event, where kids (ages 3-10) can buy low-cost gifts for family, friends, and even their pets. Elves, Gift Wrappers, and Support Staff are needed on the day of the event. Both adults and kids 12 years and older are welcome to volunteer.

Elves: Volunteers are needed to guide the children through Santa’s Shoppe as they select their gifts. Shift 1: 8:45-11:30am. Shift 2: 11:15am–1:30pm.

Gift Wrappers: Gift wrappers are needed each shift to wrap gifts the kids have selected. Shift 1: 9:00–11:30am. Shift 2: 11:30am–1:30pm.

Support Staff: Volunteers are needed to help things run smoothly by directing traffic, guiding people to the right place, restocking gift tables, and cleaning up afterwards.

KARE Crisis Nursery are also seeking donations of new or gently used items to stock the shelves in Santa’s Shoppe (no clothing except infant sizes). Donations can be dropped off at the KARE Nursery at 15649 Ridge Estates Road, Nevada City on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10:30-3:00. If you’d like to volunteer or if you have any questions about the event, please contact us at kare.helpers@gmail.com .

Food Bank of Nevada County

Overview of Volunteer Opportunities

The Food Bank of Nevada County acquires donated, surplus, and purchased food and distributes to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with packing and sorting; office and administrative support; summer lunch program; food distribution sites; warehouse assistance; driving and deliveries; and annual food drives, fundraising, and special events. A very important task of volunteer duties at the Food Bank is the packing and sorting of donated bulk food. This includes inspecting, cleaning, sorting, and preparation of special food boxes. This is all part of preparing donations for distribution. Packing/sorting days & hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00am to noon. The Food Bank has five food distribution outreach sites in Nevada County where volunteers come to help allocate food to families and individuals in need. Volunteers also help get food to cars, clean up distribution sites, and assist with giving food away. Those interested may fill out the volunteer application, the Food Bank can then assist you in finding a distribution location and time to volunteer. Volunteers must have a current application on file. The minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission. The Food Bank expects individuals to report and work as scheduled and will help volunteers select a task or duty that matches their interests. Food Bank of Nevada County makes every effort to provide safe working conditions.

Habitat for Humanity

Construction Crew Volunteer

Do you like working with your hands? Are you someone who wants to make a difference in their community? Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is looking for construction volunteers who want to help build affordable housing for hard working local families. Volunteers at our construction sites come from all walks of life – some with building skills; many others with just a desire to learn and give back. The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. A Habitat for Humanity house is a hand up for families who – many of them for the very first time – are achieving a decent, affordable place to live. A stable, affordable home is crucial for a family forging a path to a better life. By partnering with us, families seize the opportunity and possibility that a decent, affordable home represents.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point