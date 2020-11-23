Volunteer Hub: Nov. 23-29

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. We have selected a few of our current volunteer opportunities for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home and Save Lives

The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating coronavirus in our community. As cases begin to rise this holiday season, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home and Save Lives Volunteer, you will agree to stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household to help break the chain of infection; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer. Bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment. To sign up click the “Express Interest” button at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org. You can also work as a virtual group to increase participation — challenge your friends and family to sign up with you as a group. Share on social media to let your friends, family, and community know you are doing your part to combat COVID-19. For more information and resources, visit the Volunteer Hub at connectingpoint.org or call 211.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. Compassionate volunteers are needed to make phone calls to isolated seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. Shifts are available Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references; an orientation; and ongoing monthly trainings.

Interfaith Food Ministry

General and holiday volunteers

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM is urgently needing food distribution/delivery volunteers, packing and sorting volunteers, and grocery store delivery drivers. Shift times vary.

IFM would love extra volunteer help for Dec. 12, 14, 16, 18, 21, and 23. (Full schedule and dates available at the Volunteer Hub. IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

Food Bank of Nevada County

December holiday food distribution

Food Bank of Nevada County is looking for about 30 additional volunteers to come help with the December holiday food distribution. Teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) are especially desired, to provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Choose one or both shifts on Thursday, Dec. 17. Shift 1: 9 a.m. to noon; Shift 2: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Distribution will take place at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. Health screening is provided at check-in, including having temperature taken. Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate gear such as hats, gloves, and boots. Must be able to lift bags and boxes and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols, including COVID-19 safety measures. Minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult, and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.