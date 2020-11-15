Volunteer Hub: Nov. 16-22

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. We have selected a few of our current volunteer opportunities for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Thanksgiving holiday food distribution

Food Bank of Nevada County is looking for about 30 additional volunteers to come help with the Thanksgiving holiday food distribution. Teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) are especially desired, to provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Choose one or both shifts on Thursday, Nov. 19. Shift 1: 9 a.m. to noon; Shift 2: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Distribution will take place at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. Health screening is provided at check-in, including having temperature taken. Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate gear such as hats, gloves, and boots. Must be able to lift bags and boxes and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols, including COVID-19 safety measures. Minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult, and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission.

Interfaith Food Ministry

General and holiday volunteers

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM is urgently needing food distribution/delivery volunteers, packing and sorting volunteers, and grocery store delivery drivers. Shift times vary.

IFM would love extra volunteer help for holiday distribution days on Sat, Nov. 14 — food access Saturday (in collaboration with United Way) Help is also needed Nov. 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, and Dec. 12, 14, 16, 18, 21, and 23. Full schedule and dates available at the Volunteer Hub. IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

Food Bank of Nevada County

December holiday food distribution

Food Bank of Nevada County is looking for about 30 additional volunteers to come help with the December holiday food distribution. Teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) are especially desired, to provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Choose one or both shifts on Thursday, Dec. 17. Shift 1: 9 a.m. to noon; Shift 2: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Distribution will take place at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. Health screening is provided at check-in, including having temperature taken. Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate gear such as hats, gloves, and boots. Must be able to lift bags and boxes and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols, including COVID-19 safety measures. Minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult, and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.