Volunteer Hub: Nov. 15 – 21

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are happy to welcome two new organizations to the hub: The Salvation Army of Grass Valley and the North San Juan Community Center. Please check out the fun new opportunities they offer and come back to see what else they will offer. As always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

SALVATION ARMY OF NEVADA COUNTY

Kettle Bell program

The Salvation Army of Grass Valley is seeking volunteers for its Kettle Bell program. The Salvation Army’s kettles and bell ringers are a familiar sight and sound during the holiday season. This organization provides a range of vital social services to people in need in our community. Kettle contributions help to fund these important programs. Kettle Bell program participants will be assigned a local store and can spend any time from an hour to a day attending a kettle. Many groups choose to host a day and combine fundraising and fun. Please give a call if you would like to participate in this year’s efforts. The Kettle Bell program will begin Nov. 22 and run through Dec. 24. The Salvation Army will match your choice of stores and hours.

NORTH SAN JUAN COMMUNITY CENTER

General volunteers





The North San Juan Community Center is a community gathering place that celebrates good friends, good times, good health, and good cheer. The NSJCC is looking for volunteers to cook and serve the annual free Thanksgiving meal. Cooking and prep work begin as early as Monday, Nov. 22, but volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Meal recipients will drive through and pick up, or can eat outside at the Community Center, weather permitting.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Checkers for food distribution days

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County by feeding the hungry and helping to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM needs volunteer checkers on food distribution days. Volunteers will check in clients at IFM’s drive-thru food distribution working outside in a booth; interview clients for their food choices and record them on a slip used in distribution; gather new and inactive client information and record the information; and log client visits on a database computer program called SoxBox. This position is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. IFM is at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley.

SIERRA ROOTS

Weather shelter volunteer training on Nov. 16

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless. The organization has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for many years. This is a life-saving program that is urgently needed during extreme weather events for one of the most vulnerable populations, the chronically homeless people in our community. Each time a weather event triggers the need to open, the Sierra Roots shelter coordinator must seek the commitment of enough volunteers to staff the shelter. If you are interested in becoming a weather shelter volunteer, please plan to attend our information and training session. The next training for Sierra Roots weather shelter volunteers will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Nevada City Veterans Hall, 415 North Pine St., Nevada City.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point