Volunteer Hub: Nov. 1-7

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

SENIOR FIREWOOD PROGRAM — GOLD COUNTRY SENIOR SERVICES

Firewood splitting volunteer

Gold Country Senior Services, Inc. (formerly Gold Country Community Services) provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in sestern Nevada County. GCSS ensures older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction and a greater sense of security. Under general supervision and guidance from the lead volunteer, the firewood splitting volunteer is responsible for splitting wood from 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Duties include observing safety procedures, keeping oak and softwoods separate, lubricating and cleaning splitters, splitting wood rounds into firewood, covering splitters following use, cleaning up slash and loading into yard waste containers, and turning in expense reports at end of each month. Skills include the ability to lift and carry firewood and experience with splitting wood. Ideal candidates are full of compassion for seniors and a desire to help others. Must be physically able to lift and carry firewood. Background check clearance, DMV driving record printout, and current and valid driver’s license required.

SIERRA ROOTS

Board member





Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless, and the organization is now seeking new board members. Volunteers would prepare for and attend our monthly board meetings. Candidates would become familiar with the programs, Sierra Roots’ dedicated community of volunteers, and with the chronically homeless participants in their programs. Board members would show commitment to the mission of Sierra Roots by engaging in events, weighing in on the organization’s financial decisions, and participating in planning fundraising activities. Ideal candidates are team players who have leadership experience and could not be content to be passive members. Prior experience on other boards of directors is not a requirement.

NEVADA COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

