Volunteer Hub: May 31 – June 6

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. We are devoting this week’s Spotlight to a single organization: Color Me Human. CMH’s mission is to celebrate, elevate, educate, and advocate to create a safe, equitable world for Black, Indigenous, People of Color and LGBTQ+ people. CMH is just one of the many valuable local organizations that can be found at the Volunteer Hub. For more information, please visit http://www.connectingpoint.org or call 211.

COLOR ME HUMAN

Bookkeeper

The bookkeeper is the central hub for nearly all the financial and payroll information within CMH. Thus, they are essential for the success and efficacy of the organization. The volunteer bookkeeper will primarily be working remotely or in the CMH office. Tasks may include paying bills; collecting debts; running payroll; and submitting all government forms, sales tax payments, and payroll deductions. Experience in finance/accounting, computer skills, organizational skills desired.

COLOR ME HUMAN

Development Assistant





The development assistant is essential to the growth and success of CMH. The volunteer will be working behind the scenes with staff and other key parties, as well as autonomously to help create and establish networks and structures that will support the efficiency of current programming, and the unfolding of the long-term vision of the organization. Tasks may range from engaging staff, volunteers, or community members in providing feedback on programming with the intention of better serving the needs of Color Me Human’s community and mission, to helping to generate new programming or procedures to broaden the scope of CMH’s reach and efficacy. Skills in organization, communication, leadership, and writing desired. Experience in nonprofits/NGOs/or public office and business a plus.

COLOR ME HUMAN

Volunteer coordinator

The volunteer coordinator is responsible for all aspects regarding volunteers, from recruiting new volunteers and promoting volunteer opportunities to conveying the organization’s purpose to the public. The volunteer coordinator arranges all the details of volunteering and keeps all parties informed. As a volunteer coordinator for Color Me Human, you will be working with staff and the public to make sure that all needed volunteer positions are filled for regular programming and specific events. You will be the point person responsible for finding, training, and leading volunteers. Ideal candidates would have skills in communication, leadership, and organization.

COLOR ME HUMAN

Administrative assistant

Volunteer administrative assistants provide support to managers, staff, and office visitors by handling a variety of tasks in order to ensure that all interactions between the organization and others are positive and productive. The volunteer administrative assistant will primarily be working remotely or in the CMH office to organize paperwork and files, assist in communications between staff members, and support program management. Candidates should have communication, organization, and computer skills. Ability to multitask also a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point