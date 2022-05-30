Volunteer Hub: May 30 – June 6

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

SIERRA STREAMS INSTITUTE

Stream surveys and sampling — summer 2022

Join the Sierra Streams Institute volunteer crew that helps with stream surveys. Spend a couple of hours in a day along the Yuba or Bear rivers collecting stream insects and algae samples to help SSI better understand the health of our waterways. Sampling is especially important this year to better understand the impact of the River Fire on the health of the Bear River. The sampling will happen over many days during the summer. Sign up to help just one day or many days. This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to learn more about the health of our local waterways. This volunteer opportunity is well suited to people who feel comfortable walking on slippery, uneven surfaces and love wading in the water (waders provided). Volunteers will pick up gear at the Sierra Streams Institute office in Nevada City, then head to field site. They’ll then travel 150 meters in the river, sampling for benthic macroinvertebrates (aka stream insects) and algae every 10 meters. SSI will provide training on collection protocols and waders for volunteers to wear while sampling. What to bring: water bottle, snack, and possibly a walking stick. Wear clothes that can get wet, dirty, and maybe snagged by an occasional blackberry bush. Trainings will begin this week. Field season sampling will go from June through July, with opportunities to extend through the rest of the summer.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Kitchen helpers and delivery drivers for children’s summer lunch program

Are you interested in serving the future of our community? The Food Bank of Nevada County summer lunch program distributes free, nutritious lunches to kids ages 2-18 throughout Nevada County Monday through Friday, from June 13 until August 5.

Kitchen volunteers will meet at the food bank at 9 a.m. on their scheduled day(s) to help make sandwiches and pack lunch bags. Kitchen volunteers will stay until noon. Volunteers will pack more than 100 lunches per day.

Delivery drivers will meet at the Food Bank at noon on their scheduled day(s) to pick up their lunches and then be given a route to one nearby apartment complex to distribute lunches. Drivers will return to the Food Bank at 12:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for those who want to directly interact with the kids or for those who only have a lunch break to volunteer.

PARTNERS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING

Volunteer English tutor

Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) helps English language learners become thriving members of our community by offering one-on-one English language tutoring, and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding, and friendship. Tutors are a vital component in this endeavor. PiELL students give many reasons for wanting to improve their English language skills, the primary goal being a better life for themselves and their families. The process of learning English is often a difficult and scary journey, and PiELL volunteer tutors are there to help our students reach their goals. Volunteer tutors work with their adult students one-on-one, committing to a minimum of one hour a week, at a time and place that is convenient for both tutor and student. To be a tutor, no formal teaching experience is necessary, and English is the only language required. PiELL provides tutor training, mentors, and a resource library. All volunteers and students must have received COVID vaccinations. PiELL will be conducting a one-day volunteer tutor training in June (date to be determined).

PARTNERS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING

Social media coordinator

Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) is looking for a social media volunteer to create and manage social media content across various platforms. PiELL helps English language learners become thriving members of the community by offering one-on-one English language tutoring, and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding, and friendship. Content is viewed by current and prospective English tutors, adult learners of English, and current and potential donors. The social media coordinator will maintain close contact with board members to keep up with organizational concerns and activities. Hours are flexible and can be performed from home. The coordinator will also provide the board recommendations for best leveraging social media in achieving marketing, recruitment, and retention goals. An understanding of, and sensitivity to the diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds of our adult learners is required. All volunteers and students must have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

