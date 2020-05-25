Volunteer Hub: May 26-June 1
Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.
Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations that still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. This week, we are focusing on the hard work being done by our local food banks and highlighting their calls for volunteers. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.
Food Bank of Nevada County
Deliver free summer lunches for kids and teens
The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver summer lunches for kids and teens at selected apartment complexes in Grass Valley and community libraries.
Volunteer duties include picking up lunches at warehouses, driving to locations, and distributing. Shifts will be Monday to Friday at noon starting on June 8 and going through Aug. 7 (plus an intake meeting at 10 a.m. June 5).
Must be 18 or older and have a clean driving record. Must have your own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Other requirements include passing a background check, the ability to lift 25 pounds and abiding by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety.
Food Bank of Nevada County
Make summer lunches for kids and teens
Volunteers are needed to make summer lunches for kids and teens at our warehouse. Shifts are Monday to Friday at noon starting June 8 and going through Aug. 7 (plus an intake meeting at 10 a.m. June 5). The warehouse is at 310 Railroad Ave. in Grass Valley. Must be 18 or older (can be younger if accompanied by an adult), able to lift 25 pounds and follow COVID-19 protocols.
Interfaith Food Ministry
Distribute, pack and sort, or drive
Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. Volunteers are urgently needed for:
Food distribution: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Packing and sorting: 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Grocery store delivery: 7 to 9 a.m. seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.
To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.
Source: Connecting Point
