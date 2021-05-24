Volunteer Hub: May 24-30

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

2021 FREE RESIDENTIAL GREEN WASTE DISPOSAL

Fire Safe Council of Nevada County

Nevada County Fire Safe Council is seeking volunteers for the 2021 Free Residential Green Waste Disposal days in Grass Valley and Truckee. There are eight days (16 shifts) in Grass Valley and three days (6 shifts) in Truckee. Volunteers can sign up for both sites and multiple shifts if they like.

Grass Valley: Early shift — 6:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift — 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Dates available: Friday, June 11; Saturday, June 12; Sunday, June 13; Monday, June 14

Truckee: Early shift — 7:45 to 11 a.m.; late shift — 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates available: Friday, June 4; Friday, June 25

SPRING CLEANING: SATURDAY, MAY 29

Grass Valley Downtown Association

Be a Spring Cleaning Volunteer and help make downtown Grass Valley sparkle. Tasks include picking up trash and shining garbage cans. Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at intersection of Bank and Mill streets. Volunteers should bring sunscreen. Gloves, pickers, trash bags, snacks, and water will be provided. Liability waivers will need to be signed before we start work.

DOGS RUN FREE OF NEVADA COUNTY

Dog Park Ambassador

Can you spare one hour out of your week for Dogs Run Free? Volunteer Dog Park ambassadors are responsible for daily maintenance at the dog park. The efforts of park ambassadors help create a safe and clean park so dogs and people can have a better experience. Ambassadors empty trash cans, restock poop bag dispensers, and do some light sweeping of walkways. Each volunteer has an assigned day and can fulfill their duties at any time throughout the day. Most volunteers are able to bring their dog so their dog can play while they do their duties. Cleaning supplies and other essentials are provided.

SPRING CLEAN-UP VOLUNTEERS

Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce promotes local business and the enjoyment of Nevada City. Volunteers help keep Nevada City looking great, and welcome and inform visitors and residents about businesses, activities, and events. Spring Clean-Up volunteer duties include painting curbs, planting plants, raking, hand weeding and other general projects. Volunteers are asked to bring their own mask, work gloves, and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided. In adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will need to be worn and physical distancing will be maintained among volunteers. Shifts are two to four hours.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point