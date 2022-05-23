Volunteer Hub: May 23-29

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS SUMMERFEST

Volunteer

Music in the Mountains combines world-class performances with a deep commitment to music education. The three-week SummerFest classical music festival features the MIM Festival Orchestra and soloists — consisting of professional musicians from all over the country — and their own MIM Chorus of dedicated volunteers. SummerFest takes place in several venues from June 18 to July 9. There are volunteer opportunities from mid-June to mid-July. All volunteer positions at Music in the Mountains are unpaid and at-will. All volunteers will be required to read, understand, and adhere to a volunteer code-of-conduct attestation. For some volunteer positions, additional training may be necessary. Any and all additional volunteer training(s) is at the discretion of the organization and does not obligate the organization in a contract with the volunteer. Volunteer positions include: Office and admin assistance; housing host for musician; SummerFest concert volunteers (set-up crew, bartenders, servers, ushers, parking lot attendants. See specific dates at the MIM page at the Volunteer Hub.

NORTH STAR HISTORIC CONSERVANCY

North Star House docent

The North Star House is a 10,000-square-foot home designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan. Built in the Arts and Crafts style, the North Star House is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register. North Star House docents will learn basic information about the North Star House, its history, and the main characters: Julia Morgan, Arthur De Wint Foote, and Mary Hallock Foote. They welcome visitors to the house, answer questions, and offer to show them around if they would like a brief tour. Sign up to be a docent for at least two events during the calendar year. Choose from summer open house, Autumn Fest, Christmas holiday open house, and more. If the event is several hours long, your shift for the day would be no more than three hours. Volunteers will always be with at least one other docent and new docents will initially be paired with a veteran. The North Star house is now open year-round on most construction days, which are Tuesday and Thursday. Visitors are welcome to walk in from 10 a.m. to noon. Although not required, extra docent duty is available for walk-ins on these days, if so desired. Other responsibilities include monitoring email periodically for docent-related information and attending a yearly event season opening social in the spring for updates on the progress of the house and grounds restoration. Training is very simple and most of the learning is self-guided through the North Star House website. Volunteers will be asked to attend a brief orientation with the docent chair upon joining.

THE CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL IN PIONEER PARK

Volunteer

The Children’s Festival is coming back to Pioneer Park in Nevada City on Friday, July 15, 2022. Ever want to be a part of a Renaissance Faire, where knights, dragons, witches, and wizards abound? Here’s your chance. Kids of all ages can discover their creative potential through arts and crafts, woodworking, stone carving and the like. There will be a huge castle maze, catapults, magic acts, sword fighting, and even an enormous mechanical fire-breathing dragon. The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to create a medieval fairyland for one magical day. There are dozens of craft tables and activities, three to five volunteers will be needed at each station. Both teens and adults who want to volunteer are welcomed. Teens must be 14 years old to volunteer on their own with permission from a parent or guardian. Kids as young as 12 can volunteer if accompanied by someone 18 or older. Choose morning or evening session — or do both. Email childfesthelpers@gmail.com . The festival will need 100-plus volunteers to make this happen.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

