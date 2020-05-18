Volunteer Hub: May 19-25

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. This week, we have selected a handful of opportunities from that page to highlight here. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home & Save Lives

The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating the coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home & Save Lives volunteer, you will agree to: Stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer; and bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment.

Scooter’s Pals

Foster Dogs for Scooter’s Pals

Scooter’s Pals provides, as resources allow, foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Scooter’s Pals needs dog fosters more than ever. As people get sick, their animals may land in increasing numbers in the shelters. Foster homes are needed to house them. Scooter’s Pals pays for all vet care needs, provides food if needed, heartworm monthly preventative, dog bed, and a collar and leash. Scooter’s Pals cannot guarantee that all foster dogs are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated. But for all adoptions, dogs are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated before they are placed into homes that are a good fit.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

Do you have extra time while you are home and wanting to help our community during this challenging time? You are needed to phone isolated seniors and people with disabilities so they don’t feel so alone. You can make a big difference with your kind and caring presence via phone. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. As a volunteer in the Phone Reassurance Program, you will be calling seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. There are a total of 15 shifts available: Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. There is an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references. There is an orientation, and ongoing monthly trainings.

Sierra Roots

Bookkeeper

Sierra Roots is a small 501(c)(3) community organization in western Nevada County that is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless. The goal of Sierra Roots is a community in which homeless people experience inclusion rather than isolation and where they can progress toward health and self-reliance. Duties and responsibilities for this position include maintaining our financial records, recording all accounting entries in a software system, preparing monthly financial statements, reconciling bank accounts, and ensuring there is back-up for accounting records on a monthly basis. General knowledge of accounting using QuickBooks or similar accounting system is a plus. Must have a computer that can be used to load and operate the accounting system and general working knowledge of Excel or a similar system. Ideal candidates are well organized, able to work independently, and know when to ask for help.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point